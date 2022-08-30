Indonesian Embassy in Bandar Seri Begawan Holds Pasar Rakyat 2022

The two-day community market managed to attract scores of shoppers and avid visitors looking for bargains and the enjoyment of the Indonesian-style traditional market atmosphere.
Dr. Sujatmiko, Ambassador of Indonesia to Brunei Darussalam, officiated the occasion with gong beats in a opening ceremony attended by representatives of Indonesian community in Brunei Darussalam.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"The Embassy has been steadfast in supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the Pasar Rakyat 2022 is part of the Embassy's tradition of providing space for them," Dr Sujatmiko said in a press release on Monday.
"Since the 2020 Covid-19 crisis hit in 2020, the Embassy has been focused on the inevitable recovery. Business wise, healing the wounds from pandemic's domino effect would call for not only competitive edge but also collaborative forces. We encourage local SMEs to take advantage of their compatibility with Indonesia. With over 64 million micro and SMEs spreading all over the archipelago, there are ample room for local SME's to find suitable partners to support growth and innovation," he explained.
According to the Ambassador, the Pasar Rakyat is just one of avenues for the cause.
"This event provides a platform for local SMEs to test out goods they had sourced from partners Indonesia or locally made products using Indonesian ingredients. It is a show of collaboration from Brunei and Indonesia SME's, if I may say," the Ambassador added.
Pasar Rakyat was initiated in 2020 as a physical marketplace and went on in 2021 in an online format.
Thanks to Brunei's success in handling Covid-19, the Pasar Rakyat 2022 returns to its original form, complete with all the hustle bustle and interactive side events.
As many as 48 booths are present at the market.
Apart from offering traditional dishes such as pecel (assorted fresh vegetables with peanut sauce), rendang (meat stewed in coconut milk) and tiwul (sweet dried cassava with grated coconut), there are also contemporary street foods such as burger, kebab, seblak (spicy and savory wet crackers), and jasuke (corn kernels with condensed milk and cheese).
In addition, there are also stalls offering a range of services including remittance, logistics and cargo, flight tickets to Indonesia, online education, and others.
Cheers of excitement were also heard as numerous fun games for adults and children being played in the same occasion.
The Pasar Rakyat 2020 also featured cultural shows at the main stage with traditional dances and folk music by the Indonesian communities in Brunei.
An internal radio podcasts was also aired at the market, playing Indonesian and traditional song and occasionally giving away prizes to lucky visitors.