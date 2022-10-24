Indonesia Ready to Help Reconciliation of Factions in Palestine: President Jokowi

Jokowi emphasized that unity is the most important aspect for a nation to realize its independence.
"Hence, the reconciliation process needs to be continuously encouraged, and Indonesia is ready to facilitate the reconciliation between the factions in Palestine," he remarked at a joint press conference with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh after conducting a bilateral meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java Province, on Monday.
The president also reiterated Indonesia's support for Palestine to be accepted as a full member state of the United Nations (UN).
The stance is the result of the close relationship between the two countries, he noted. Moreover, Palestine was one of the first countries to recognize Indonesia's independence.
"The world is currently facing various extraordinary challenges, but the old challenge of the settlement of the issue (of independence) of Palestine, has not been successfully resolved through a peaceful and fair solution," Jokowi noted.
Hence, he deemed it important to continue to encourage the international community to offer unwavering support to Palestine in its struggle to gain independence.
Despite being one of the participants in the 1955 Asian-African Conference (KAA), Palestine has not been fully independent due to the Israeli occupation.
Indonesia is quite consistent in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people, including encouraging the establishment of the state of Palestine under the "two-state solution" principle.
Prime Minister Shtayyeh arrived at the Bogor Presidential Palace at around 10:30 Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB).
His entourage was welcomed by President Jokowi, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, Head of the National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) Penny K. Lukito, as well as Director General for Asia Pacific and African Affairs of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Abdul Qadir Jaelani.
Before having a joint press conference, the president and the prime minister planted a light red meranti (Shorea leprosula) and conducted a bilateral meeting.