Australia Committed to Strengthening Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime

This includes working with the international community to curb the spread of nuclear weapons, reducing stockpiles of weapons and promoting the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear science and technology.
"The urgent need for progress on nuclear disarmament is underscored by Russia's weak and desperate nuclear threats over its unprovoked, immoral war on Ukraine and North Korea's ongoing development of nuclear weapons," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a media release on Monday.
This month marks 25 years since Australia became the first country to bring into force the Additional Protocol (AP) to its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Australia has been an active international advocate for the Additional Protocol, which has now been ratified by 140 states.
"We are continuing to strengthen the international non-proliferation regime, including through the Australian Safeguards Support Program," she stated.
"The Albanese Government will uphold the Labor Party's proud history of championing practical disarmament efforts, its commitment to high non-proliferation standards and its enduring dedication to a world without nuclear weapons," she concluded.