English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)

Australia Committed to Strengthening Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 December 2022 15:00
Canberra: Australia is redoubling its efforts to strengthen the nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament regime. 
 
This includes working with the international community to curb the spread of nuclear weapons, reducing stockpiles of weapons and promoting the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear science and technology.
 
"The urgent need for progress on nuclear disarmament is underscored by Russia's weak and desperate nuclear threats over its unprovoked, immoral war on Ukraine and North Korea's ongoing development of nuclear weapons," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a media release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This month marks 25 years since Australia became the first country to bring into force the Additional Protocol (AP) to its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
 
Australia has been an active international advocate for the Additional Protocol, which has now been ratified by 140 states. 
 
"We are continuing to strengthen the international non-proliferation regime, including through the Australian Safeguards Support Program," she stated.
 
"The Albanese Government will uphold the Labor Party's proud history of championing practical disarmament efforts, its commitment to high non-proliferation standards and its enduring dedication to a world without nuclear weapons," she concluded.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Australia. Foto : AFP.

Australia Berupaya Pangkas Keuntungan Produsen Gas

Umar Patek Dibebaskan, Warga Australia Penyintas Bom Bali Marah

AS-Australia Sambut Bergabungnya Pasukan Jepang untuk Halau Tiongkok

BACA JUGA
Singapore Red Cross Supports Ukrainian Communities Facing Harsh Winter

Singapore Red Cross Supports Ukrainian Communities Facing Harsh Winter

English
ukraine
At Least 11,000 Children Killed, Injured in Yemen's Civil War: UNICEF

At Least 11,000 Children Killed, Injured in Yemen's Civil War: UNICEF

English
children
Batik Exhibition Enlivens World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Batik Exhibition Enlivens World Cup 2022 in Qatar

English
batik
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Invasi Rusia Masuki Bulan ke-10, Ukraina Tingkatkan Aktivitas Diplomatik
Internasional

Invasi Rusia Masuki Bulan ke-10, Ukraina Tingkatkan Aktivitas Diplomatik

Tahun Depan, Ahsan/Hendra tidak Pasang Target Muluk-muluk
Olahraga

Tahun Depan, Ahsan/Hendra tidak Pasang Target Muluk-muluk

Rupiah Sore Kian Ambruk ke Rp15.627/USD
Ekonomi

Rupiah Sore Kian Ambruk ke Rp15.627/USD

Ca Bau Kan Karya Abadi Remy Syaldo
Hiburan

Ca Bau Kan Karya Abadi Remy Syaldo

Erina Gudono Istri Kaesang: Awardee 6 Beasiswa Top dan Jebolan Ivy League
Pendidikan

Erina Gudono Istri Kaesang: Awardee 6 Beasiswa Top dan Jebolan Ivy League

2 Tahanan Polsek Tambun Kabur Siang Bolong, Rusak Engsel Pintu Rutan
Nasional

2 Tahanan Polsek Tambun Kabur Siang Bolong, Rusak Engsel Pintu Rutan

BMW Klaim Tahun 2022 Jadi Momentum Electromobility
Otomotif

BMW Klaim Tahun 2022 Jadi Momentum Electromobility

Siapa Donald Pandiangan, Pria Pemegang Panah di Google Doodle Hari Ini?
Teknologi

Siapa Donald Pandiangan, Pria Pemegang Panah di Google Doodle Hari Ini?

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur
Properti

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!