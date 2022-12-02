Australia, New Zealand Agree to Support Peace, Prosperity in Region

"The Ministers acknowledged the unique strength of the relationship between Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, reaffirmed the shared values, common outlook and close people-to-people links that underpin our partnership and affirmed their shared commitment to uphold international law and norms," the ministers said in a joint statement on Friday, December 2, 2022.
The Ministers agreed on the need to work purposefully and in close partnership to support peace, stability, prosperity, and resilience in our region. They reaffirmed their commitment to listening to and supporting Pacific aspirations.
The Ministers also recognised the climate emergency as the greatest threat to Pacific security and wellbeing. They noted the commitments of both countries to combatting climate change in the Pacific, alongside measures to reduce emissions and facilitate energy transition and climate science. They agreed to deepen cooperation on these issues.
They also welcomed the outcomes of the recent UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, including agreement to a fund for loss and damage. Minister Mahuta reaffirmed New Zealand’s support for Australia’s bid to co-host COP 31 in 2026 in partnership with the Pacific. The Ministers agreed to coordinate closely as Australia’s bid progresses.
"Ministers affirmed our countries are staunch supporters of the rules-based multilateral trading system, and advocates for regional trading architecture," they stated.
The Ministers again condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and agreed on the vital need to continue working with partners to uphold international rules and norms. They also expressed their deep concerns about Russia’s conduct in waging a war of aggression against Ukraine, including Russia’s nuclear threats, which constitute a serious provocation and a threat to international peace and security. Ministers underlined Russia’s war is having severe impacts on the global economy, including widespread energy and food insecurity in the most vulnerable countries, and reaffirmed their commitment to support partners to respond to these global challenges.
"The Ministers acknowledged the important role played by APEC, the G20, and the ASEAN-led regional architecture including the East Asia Summit, as we navigate an increasingly complex geostrategic and economic landscape in our wider Indo-Pacific home region," they stated.
They expressed their appreciation to hosts Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia for ensuring these forums retain their value for addressing strategic issues and risks.