English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)

Australia, New Zealand Agree to Support Peace, Prosperity in Region

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 December 2022 14:28
Canberra: Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, welcomed New Zealand's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, to Canberra today for biannual Australia-New Zealand Foreign Minister Consultations.
 
"The Ministers acknowledged the unique strength of the relationship between Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, reaffirmed the shared values, common outlook and close people-to-people links that underpin our partnership and affirmed their shared commitment to uphold international law and norms," the ministers said in a joint statement on Friday, December 2, 2022.
 
The Ministers agreed on the need to work purposefully and in close partnership to support peace, stability, prosperity, and resilience in our region. They reaffirmed their commitment to listening to and supporting Pacific aspirations.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Ministers also recognised the climate emergency as the greatest threat to Pacific security and wellbeing. They noted the commitments of both countries to combatting climate change in the Pacific, alongside measures to reduce emissions and facilitate energy transition and climate science. They agreed to deepen cooperation on these issues.
 
They also welcomed the outcomes of the recent UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, including agreement to a fund for loss and damage. Minister Mahuta reaffirmed New Zealand’s support for Australia’s bid to co-host COP 31 in 2026 in partnership with the Pacific. The Ministers agreed to coordinate closely as Australia’s bid progresses.
 
"Ministers affirmed our countries are staunch supporters of the rules-based multilateral trading system, and advocates for regional trading architecture," they stated.
 
The Ministers again condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and agreed on the vital need to continue working with partners to uphold international rules and norms. They also expressed their deep concerns about Russia’s conduct in waging a war of aggression against Ukraine, including Russia’s nuclear threats, which constitute a serious provocation and a threat to international peace and security. Ministers underlined Russia’s war is having severe impacts on the global economy, including widespread energy and food insecurity in the most vulnerable countries, and reaffirmed their commitment to support partners to respond to these global challenges.
 
"The Ministers acknowledged the important role played by APEC, the G20, and the ASEAN-led regional architecture including the East Asia Summit, as we navigate an increasingly complex geostrategic and economic landscape in our wider Indo-Pacific home region," they stated.
 
They expressed their appreciation to hosts Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia for ensuring these forums retain their value for addressing strategic issues and risks.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ribuan Orang Telanjang di Pantai Bondi Sydney, Kampanyekan Soal Kanker Kulit

Ribuan Orang Telanjang di Pantai Bondi Sydney, Kampanyekan Soal Kanker Kulit

New Zealand Foreign Minister Visits Australia to Progress Trans-Tasman Relationship

Langgar Batas Perairan, 8 Nelayan Asal Rote Ndao Ditahan Otoritas Australia

BACA JUGA
2024 Crucial Time for Politics: President Jokowi

2024 Crucial Time for Politics: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Timor Leste Slowly Recovering from Economic Slump: Report

Timor Leste Slowly Recovering from Economic Slump: Report

English
timor leste
ADB Supports Climate-Resilient Fish Farming in India

ADB Supports Climate-Resilient Fish Farming in India

English
fisheries
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mantan Menteri ATR/BPN Ferry Mursyidan Baldan Meninggal Dunia
Nasional

Mantan Menteri ATR/BPN Ferry Mursyidan Baldan Meninggal Dunia

Ini Ketentuan Terbaru Jalur Mandiri di SNPMB yang Wajib Dipatuhi PTN
Pendidikan

Ini Ketentuan Terbaru Jalur Mandiri di SNPMB yang Wajib Dipatuhi PTN

Pakar Transportasi: Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas Bukan Hanya Urusan Polisi
Otomotif

Pakar Transportasi: Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas Bukan Hanya Urusan Polisi

BUMN Diminta Jaga Stok dan Harga Bahan Pokok Jelang Nataru
Ekonomi

BUMN Diminta Jaga Stok dan Harga Bahan Pokok Jelang Nataru

Belgia Gugur, Pelatih Roberto Martinez Langsung Mundur
Olahraga

Belgia Gugur, Pelatih Roberto Martinez Langsung Mundur

Mantra Vutura Kenalkan Lagu Baru di Medcom Hi5 Party
Hiburan

Mantra Vutura Kenalkan Lagu Baru di Medcom Hi5 Party

Diprotes Habis-habisan, Tiongkok Akhirnya Longgarkan Aturan Covid-19
Internasional

Diprotes Habis-habisan, Tiongkok Akhirnya Longgarkan Aturan Covid-19

Google Play Rilis Daftar Game Terbaik 2022, Apa Saja?
Teknologi

Google Play Rilis Daftar Game Terbaik 2022, Apa Saja?

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!