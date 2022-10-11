English  
In Cuba, the Hurricane passed the country on September 26th and 27. (Photo: medcom.id)
Japan Provides Aid to Cuba following Hurricane Ian

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 October 2022 15:37
Tokyo: The Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods  through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Cuba in response to the request from the Government of Cuba following serious damages caused by Hurricane Ian in the country.
 
The relief goods include water purifiers, water tanks, cord reels and adapters.
 
"In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Cuba, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Cuba to support victims affected by the disaster," Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a media release on Tuesday.

Hurricane Ian caused widespread damage across western Cuba and the southeast United States, especially the states of Florida and South Carolina. 
 
In Cuba, the Hurricane passed the country on September 26 and 27 causing damages due to heavy rain and storms. 
 
According to the Government of Cuba, as of October 5, 3 people died, approximately 7,000 people evacuated, and approximately 500,000 people were affected by the Hurricane.

 
(WAH)

