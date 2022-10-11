Japan Provides Aid to Cuba following Hurricane Ian

The relief goods include water purifiers, water tanks, cord reels and adapters.
"In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Cuba, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Cuba to support victims affected by the disaster," Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a media release on Tuesday.
Hurricane Ian caused widespread damage across western Cuba and the southeast United States, especially the states of Florida and South Carolina.
In Cuba, the Hurricane passed the country on September 26 and 27 causing damages due to heavy rain and storms.
According to the Government of Cuba, as of October 5, 3 people died, approximately 7,000 people evacuated, and approximately 500,000 people were affected by the Hurricane.