British Prime Minister Liz Truss (Photo: medcom.id)

Jokowi Congratulates New British PM Liz Truss

Antara • 07 September 2022 19:21
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) congratulated the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss in a post on his official Twitter account, @Jokowi, here on Wednesday.
 
In his tweet, the President invited PM Truss to strengthen Indonesia and the United Kingdom’s strategic partnership for realizing peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
 
He also expressed his best wishes to Truss' predecessor, Boris Johnson.

"Congratulations to new UK PM Liz Truss. Let's work together to strengthen the UK-Indonesia strategic partnership and the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. Best wishes and thanks to my good friend Boris Johnson," President Jokowi tweeted.
 
Truss was appointed the UK Prime Minister on Tuesday (September 6, 2022) in place of Johnson who resigned from office.
 
Prior to her appointment, she had been serving as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs since September 15, 2021.
 
On April 19, she met Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in London, and the two agreed on a partnership road map between the two countries for the 2022–2024 period.
 
The road map contains several strategic cooperation programs in the fields of economy, politics, security, and the environment.
 
One of the agreements in the road map is the elimination of discriminatory trade practices by exploring the establishment of mutual recognition for standardization and certification.
 
The road map also encompasses cooperation on energy transition, health, as well as UK's support for Indonesia as a global industrial supply chain.
 
The UK has also expressed its support for Indonesia's G20 Presidency.
 
Further, the UK is one of Indonesia's important partners in bilateral cooperation: even during the pandemic, trade between the two countries increased by 18 percent from US$2.2 billion to reach US$2.6 billion in 2021.
 
UK investment in Indonesia also increased by 67 percent from US$192.8 million to US$322.9 million. 
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!