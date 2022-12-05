English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: twitter/@AlboMP)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: twitter/@AlboMP)

Australian PM to Visit Papua New Guinea on December 12-13

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 December 2022 13:45
Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to lead a delegation to Papua New Guinea on December 12-13.
 
The visit comes as our two nations approach the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations following Papua New Guinea’s independence in 1975.
 
Prime Minister Albanese will join his host, Prime Minister James Marape, for the Annual Leaders’ Dialogue in Port Moresby.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The meeting will continue to strengthen the partnership between the Prime Ministers, who have met at the Pacific Islands Forum in Suva, the Prime Ministers’ XIII Rugby League match in Brisbane, the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, and travelled to Tokyo for the funeral of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr Abe Shinzo AC.
 
In addition to visiting Port Moresby, Prime Minister Albanese will travel with Prime Minister Marape to Wewak on the northern coast of Papua New Guinea.
 
In Wewak Prime Minister Albanese will visit the resting place of the founding Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare. He will also visit the Japanese Memorial Peace Park and Moem Barracks.
 
"Australia and Papua New Guinea are close neighbours and even closer friends. Our deep ties are underpinned by a common history, shared values and continued collaboration. The strength of our modern relationship draws on bonds from our shared past, including those forged on the Kokoda Track eighty years ago – we will never forget the debt we owe the brave Papua New Guineans who walked alongside Australian soldiers in this campaign," Prime Minister Albanese said in a statement on Monday.
 
"We also have a shared vision for the future: a more prosperous, unified and secure region. I look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Marape in Port Moresby and discussing our cooperation across trade, economic recovery, infrastructure, defence, policing and climate resilience," he added.
 
This will be the first visit by an Australian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea since 2018.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
He will be isolating and will continue to work from home. (Photo: medcom.id)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Tests Positive for COVID-19

Delegasi Australia Akan Kunjungi Taiwan Minggu Besok, Untuk Apa?

4 Nelayan NTT Pelanggar Batas Perairan Australia Didenda Rp200 Juta

BACA JUGA
Australian PM Anthony Albanese Tests Positive for COVID-19

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Tests Positive for COVID-19

English
Australia
Govt to Immediately Repair Public Facilities in Cianjur

Govt to Immediately Repair Public Facilities in Cianjur

English
president joko widodo
DPR to Pass Criminal Code Bill Tomorrow

DPR to Pass Criminal Code Bill Tomorrow

English
DPR RI
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Piala Dunia 2022 Mirip 1986, Mampukah Messi Bawa Argentina Juara?
Olahraga

Piala Dunia 2022 Mirip 1986, Mampukah Messi Bawa Argentina Juara?

Hakim Semprot Ricky Rizal: Sudah Membunuh, Mencuri Pula
Nasional

Hakim Semprot Ricky Rizal: Sudah Membunuh, Mencuri Pula

Catat! Ini yang Harus Kamu Rencanakan Sebelum Masuk Kuliah
Pendidikan

Catat! Ini yang Harus Kamu Rencanakan Sebelum Masuk Kuliah

BI: Uang Rupiah Digital Bisa Dipakai Beli Sepatu Rumah, hingga Barang di Metaverse
Ekonomi

BI: Uang Rupiah Digital Bisa Dipakai Beli Sepatu Rumah, hingga Barang di Metaverse

Hackers Ini Klaim Bisa Bajak Mobil Honda & Nissan
Otomotif

Hackers Ini Klaim Bisa Bajak Mobil Honda & Nissan

Trump Dikecam Demokrat dan Republik Usai Serukan Penghapusan Konstitusi AS
Internasional

Trump Dikecam Demokrat dan Republik Usai Serukan Penghapusan Konstitusi AS

Perangkat tak Terdaftar Tambah Risiko Kerja Hybrid
Teknologi

Perangkat tak Terdaftar Tambah Risiko Kerja Hybrid

Rich Brian Ngomong Bahasa Indonesia di Panggung HITC: Kok Kalian Kaget?
Hiburan

Rich Brian Ngomong Bahasa Indonesia di Panggung HITC: Kok Kalian Kaget?

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!