China, ASEAN Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Relations

Jakarta: Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthen relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dato Lim Jock Hoi, met with the Chinese Foreign Minister at the ASEAN Secretariat on Monday.
During his visit to the Secretariat, the Chinese State Councillor also delivered a Policy Speech touching upon ASEAN-China relations and open regionalism.
According to China's top diplomat, China and ASEAN have always been good friends.
"I have been personally involved with ASEAN for more than three decades," Wang Yi said.
"I am well aware of how rapidly China-ASEAN relations develop," he added.
One of the most recent collaborations, he stated, is cooperation against Covid-19 between China and ASEAN countries.