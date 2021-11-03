English  
Forest fires have an impact on carbon emissions.
Indonesia Conveys 3 Perspectives on Making Forests as Part of Global Climate Action

English president joko widodo finance forest
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 November 2021 13:30
Glasgow: At the COP26 World Leaders Summit on Forest and Land Use, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) conveyed three perspectives on making forests as part of global climate action. 
 
"First, our attention must cover all types of forest ecosystems,” President Jokowi said at the Scottish Event Campus, in the Scottish city of Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
President Jokowi further said that forest fires have an impact on carbon emissions and biodiversity regardless of ecosystem type. 

He stated that Indonesia is ready to share experiences regarding its success in dealing with forest and land fires with these countries.
 
He added that Indonesia is also doing restoration of mangrove ecosystems. 
 
The President went on to say that Indonesia has more than 20 percent of the world’s total mangrove area, the largest in the world. 
 
Second, President Jokowi stated that certification and production standards must be accompanied by market incentives so that they can encourage sustainable forest management and not become a trade obstacle. 
 
The President also underscored that the certifications, methodologies, and standards must be based on multilateral and fixed parameters. 
 
Moreover, certification must also be conducted in a just manner so that it has an impact on the wellbeing of small farmers. 
 
Third, President Jokowi pointed out the importance of mobilizing financial and technological support for forest-owned developing countries based on their real needs without dictating or violating a country’s sovereign rights over its territory. 
 
(WAH)
