English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The launch event called for ASEAN Member States to commit to effectively implement the ASEAN RPA on WPS. (Photo: medcom.id)
The launch event called for ASEAN Member States to commit to effectively implement the ASEAN RPA on WPS. (Photo: medcom.id)

ASEAN, Partners Launch Plan to Promote Women's Security in Southeast Asia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 December 2022 10:59
Jakarta: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and UN Women, has launched the ASEAN Regional Plan of Action on Women, Peace and Security (ASEAN RPA on WPS).
 
The regional plan of action was adopted by the ASEAN Leaders during the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in November 2022 as a key deliverable during the term of Cambodia as ASEAN Chair. 
 
It outlines ways to implement the four main pillars of the women, peace and security agenda – women’s protection, participation, prevention, and relief and recovery – along with implementation, coordination, reporting, and monitoring and evaluation. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


It is meant to advance commitments to the women’s peace and security agenda and turn them into action.
 
"The development of the ASEAN RPA on WPS is a major step forward to fulfill ASEAN’s vision in achieving gender equality. Promoting women’s roles and participation across all realms of peace and security ranging from conflict prevention, peace building, preventing violent extremism and tackling emerging security risks such as disaster and pandemics in the region is imperative to reach our goal as inclusive and people-centered Community. ASEAN is committed to continue to forge ahead with advancing WPS agenda and the ASEAN RPA on WPS will guide our ways," Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi, Minister of Women’s Affairs of Cambodia, in a media release on Monday.
 
The regional plan of action is a major step forward in ASEAN’s efforts to ensure that its ten Member States recognise and leverage women’s participation and leadership in preventing conflict and building and in maintaining peace in the region. 
 
Previous efforts include the Joint Statement on Promoting Women, Peace and Security in 2017; the launch of ASEAN Women for Peace Registry in 2018; and the ASEAN Regional Study on Women, Peace and Security in 2021. All three milestones were supported by USAID and UN Women.
 
The launch event called for ASEAN Member States to commit to effectively implement the ASEAN RPA on WPS. 
 
In addition, an ASEAN Women, Peace and Security website was launched to promote the agenda.
 
The ASEAN Committee on Women (ACW) and the ASEAN Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Children (ACWC) spearheaded the development of the ASEAN RPA on WPS with the support of the ASEAN  Women, Peace and Security Advisory Group led by Cambodia; the ASEAN-USAID Partnership for Regional Optimization within the Political-Security and Socio-Cultural Communities (PROSPECT) project; and UN Women’s Empowering Women for Sustainable Peace project, funded by the Governments of Canada and the Republic of Korea.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ketua DK-OJK Mahendra Siregar. FOTO: dok Kemenlu

OJK: Ekonomi Indonesia dan ASEAN Berbeda Ketimbang Global di 2023

Indonesia Jadi Jembatan Komunikasi di Forum G20, APEC, hingga ASEAN

Melanjutkan Estafet Kesuksesan di Keketuaan ASEAN 2023

BACA JUGA
1 in 5 Workers Experience Violence, Harassment at Work: Report

1 in 5 Workers Experience Violence, Harassment at Work: Report

English
workers
Indonesia Manufacturing Center Expedites Mastery of Technology for Manufacturing: Minister

Indonesia Manufacturing Center Expedites Mastery of Technology for Manufacturing: Minister

English
manufacturing
Jakarta to See Public Transport Consolidation in 2023: SOEs Minister

Jakarta to See Public Transport Consolidation in 2023: SOEs Minister

English
SOEs
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Unik, Suspensi Ini Bisa Nge-cas Baterai Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Unik, Suspensi Ini Bisa Nge-cas Baterai Mobil Listrik

Ini Cara Badan Pangan Nasional Kendalikan Inflasi Pangan
Ekonomi

Ini Cara Badan Pangan Nasional Kendalikan Inflasi Pangan

<i>Tok!</i> Revisi KUHP Sah Menjadi Undang-Undang
Nasional

Tok! Revisi KUHP Sah Menjadi Undang-Undang

Siap-siap Tajir! Pemain Inggris Dijanjikan Bonus Besar jika Juara Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Siap-siap Tajir! Pemain Inggris Dijanjikan Bonus Besar jika Juara Piala Dunia 2022

Tanah Longsor Kubur Bus di Kolombia, 34 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Tanah Longsor Kubur Bus di Kolombia, 34 Orang Tewas

Royalti Tak Pernah Dibayar, Lee Seung Gi Akhiri Kontrak dengan Hook Entertainment
Hiburan

Royalti Tak Pernah Dibayar, Lee Seung Gi Akhiri Kontrak dengan Hook Entertainment

Catat! Ini yang Harus Kamu Rencanakan Sebelum Masuk Kuliah
Pendidikan

Catat! Ini yang Harus Kamu Rencanakan Sebelum Masuk Kuliah

Perangkat tak Terdaftar Tambah Risiko Kerja Hybrid
Teknologi

Perangkat tak Terdaftar Tambah Risiko Kerja Hybrid

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!