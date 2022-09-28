English  
Indonesia and Pakistan have strong fraternal and friendly relations. (Photo: MoFA)
Indonesia and Pakistan have strong fraternal and friendly relations. (Photo: MoFA)

Indonesia's Humanitarian Assistance Arrives in Pakistan

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 September 2022 11:00
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Prof. Dr Muhajir Effendi has handed over aid for flood victims from the Government of Indonesia.
 
A brief ceremony was held at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, Pakistan on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
 
The humanitarian assistance package weighing around 90 tons was sent via 2 Garuda planes carrying logistics such as medicine, tents, clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, mosquito nets, and generators for the victims of the devastating floods in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture as the Head of the Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance Delegation conveyed his condolences and deep sympathy to the flood victims in Pakistan from the Government and the people of Indonesia. 
 
"He said the two countries have a spirit of friendship, and cooperation to help each other in difficult times," the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi said in a press release on Wednesday. 
 
Dr Effendi said that Indonesia would also assist the Government of Pakistan at the next stage in dealing with post-flood challenges. 
 
Head of BNPP Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, Chairman of Commission XIII DPR RI Ashabul Kahfi and the Director of Central and South Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were also present at the event, representing the delegation from Indonesia.
 
Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Prof. Dr Muhajir Effendi and his delegation visited a shelter camp in the Gulean-e-Iqbal area of Karachi to distribute aid packages to 75 families, who had temporarily taken refuge in the Madu Goth boys' school.?
 
As the two largest Muslim countries, Indonesia and Pakistan have strong fraternal and friendly relations. 
 
Both countries help each other during natural disasters, either the tsunami in Indonesia or the massive floods in Pakistan in 2010. 
 
It is hoped that Indonesia's assistance will reduce the suffering of flood-affected people and support the rapid efforts made by the Pakistani government in dealing with the effects of large-scale flash floods in Pakistan.
 
(WAH)

