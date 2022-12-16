Australia, New Zealand Condemn Executions of Protestors in Iran

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly issued a joint statement on Friday.
"Cloaking state-sanctioned killing in opaque legal processes is beyond abhorrent. Nothing can justify these shameful actions. We oppose the death penalty in all circumstances for all people, everywhere," they stated.
"We call on Iran to immediately establish a moratorium to halt all executions and to end this brutal and inhumane punishment," they stated.
Today, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted by a historic majority of almost two thirds a resolution that unequivocally calls for all countries to establish a moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty.
Four out of every five countries have abolished the death penalty or no longer apply it.
"We are watching a dark chapter in Iran’s recent history unfold and we are responding in defence of all of its citizens. The Iranian regime’s brutality against its own people, in particular its women and girls, is unrelenting, and the situation is only worsening," they stated.
"Iran’s security forces persist with draconian methods to ruthlessly suppress peaceful protestors, including the use of lethal force and senseless violence against women and children," they stated.