UN Special Envoy Visits Myanmar, Meets Min Aung Hlaing

Nay Pyi Taw: Special Envoy of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer met with State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday.
It is her first visit to Myanmar as Special Envoy.
The Special Envoy’s meeting with the Senior General and his senior advisers is part of broader efforts by the UN to urgently support an effective and peaceful Myanmar-led political pathway to return to civilian rule based on the will and the needs of the people.
The Special Envoy’s mandate as an impartial actor is to engage with all stakeholders in Myanmar, the region and globally consistent with the principles of the UN.
The Special Envoy’s visit follows her extensive consultations with actors from across the political spectrum, civil society and communities affected by the conflict.
"The United Nations Secretary-General is extremely concerned about the gravity of the humanitarian, security, economic and political crisis," Special Envoy Heyzer said in a press release on Wednesday.
"My visit is to convey the concern of the United Nations and propose concrete steps needed to reduce the conflict and suffering of the people. UN engagement does not in any way confer legitimacy. The people of Myanmar have the right to democracy and self-determination free from fear and want, which will only be possible by the good will and efforts of all stakeholders in an inclusive process," she added.
The Special Envoy stated that any progress in Myanmar depended on an end to the violence and visible and significant improvements in the lives of people on the ground.
Following the recent death sentences carried out against pro-democracy activists, the Special Envoy directly urged the Senior General to impose a moratorium on all future executions.
She also reiterated the UN Secretary-General’s call for the release of all political prisoners.
"I urged the SAC to implement the Secretary-General’s appeal," the Special Envoy stated.