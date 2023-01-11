English  
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesia Strives for Swift Integration of Grain Export from Ukraine: Minister

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 January 2023 13:48
Jakarta: Indonesia has consistently conveyed the importance of respecting territorial integrity and the sovereignty of other countries, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said.
 
"Throughout 2022 global attention is fixed on the war in Ukraine," Indonesia's top diplomat said during the Foreign Minister' Annual Press Statement (PPTM) at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
 
"Consistently, Indonesia has called for relevant parties to initiate peace talks and to stop the war," she added.

According to her, Indonesia strives for a swift reintegration of grain export from Ukraine and wheat as well as fertilizer from Russia.
 
In this context, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has visited Kyiv and Moscow in July last year.
 
"Reflecting our commitments to humanitarian cause, Indonesia has also provided grants, medicines and medical supplies, as well as commitment for hospital reconstruction in Ukraine," she stated.

 
(WAH)

Indonesia Wants to See Resilient ASEAN: Minister

Govt Acknowledges 12 Serious Human Rights Violations: Jokowi

Indonesia Received Additional 644 Rohingya Refugees in Past 3 Months: Minister

