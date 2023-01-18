US Official Visits Philippines for Bilateral Strategic Dialogue

During his travel, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will participate in the tenth United States-Philippines Bilateral Strategic Dialogue to meet Philippine diplomatic and defense counterparts.
He will be accompanied by delegation co-chair Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Lindsey Ford.
"This dialogue underscores the strength of the US-Philippines alliance, focusing on areas of mutual interest including maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, addressing global challenges, enhancing bilateral and regional economic cooperation, and strengthening our people-to-people ties," the US Department of State said in a media release on Tuesday,
While in Manila, the Assistant Secretary will also meet with local civil society leaders and speak with students about US foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific region.
He will also take part in further efforts that demonstrate the country's commitment to developing quality digital infrastructure in the Philippines.