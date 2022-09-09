Passing of Queen Elizabeth II is a Moment of Profound Grief: Ambassador

"Her Majesty has been a constant and inspiring presence in the life of our country for over seven decades, providing unstinting service to the UK, to her other Realms and to the Commonwealth," he said in a statement on Friday.
According to the him, her exceptional dedication to serving the people of the UK and to our global relationships, including with Indonesia, made her UK's greatest diplomat.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"It has been the greatest privilege of my professional life to serve as Her Ambassador and a member of her Diplomatic Service, and to witness first-hand her charm, wit, wisdom and professionalism," he said.
"His Majesty The King, Charles III, spoke for us all when he said that 'her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world'. And he is right, it is indeed deeply felt here by our colleagues, partners and friends in Indonesia," he added.
On behalf of the British Government, the Ambassador expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Indonesia for all the messages of condolence that the Britih Embassy in Jakarta has received in the past few hours.
"We are touched by the affection in which Her Majesty The Queen was held by so
many Indonesians," he concluded.