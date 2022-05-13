US CEOs Should Build Concrete Cooperation through G20: President Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) from big companies in the United States (US) to build concrete cooperation during Indonesia's Presidency at the G20 forum.
The president also expressed optimism that CEOs from the US would be interested in building concrete cooperation with the ASEAN, especially Indonesia.
“All of this requires close partnership between the government and the business community. I hope CEOs in the US can build concrete cooperation in the G20," Jokowi stated at the ASEAN-US Special Summit with Business Leaders, broadcast online on Friday.
Jokowi affirmed that Indonesia, during its presidency in the 2022 G20, was keen to ensure that the forum could serve as a catalyst for global economic recovery, especially for the progress of developing countries.
In addition, Indonesia has become the coordinator of the ASEAN Partnership with the US for the 2021-2024 period. The ASEAN has, so far, succeeded in building a region with stable and peaceful economic growth, Jokowi stated.
ASEAN's gross domestic product (GDP) has reached US$3.3 trillion. However, Jokowi emphasized that ASEAN countries must work hard to move forward in the global value chain.
On that occasion, the head of state also highlighted the potential for Indonesia’s economic growth. With most people from the population of 270 million belonging to the productive age, Indonesia continues to make major breakthroughs and innovations to advance its class.
"With a large area of abundant natural wealth, Indonesia is very rich in providing industrial raw materials and green energy," he stated.
The president met with CEOs from the US during his working visit to Washington D.C., the US, to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit.
Attendees at the meeting with CEOs comprised US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, US-ASEAN Business Council President and CEO Ted Osius, Special Delegate for Climate Change John Kerry, and several leaders of US companies, including Google, Chevron, Boeing, Qualcomm, ConocoPhillips, and Marriot International.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Indonesian Ambassador to the US Rosan Roeslani accompanied President Jokowi at the meeting.
After meeting with CEOs from the US, President Jokowi will attend a dinner between the leaders of ASEAN countries and President of the United States Joe Biden at the White House, Washington D.C., the US, Thursday night, May 12, 2022, local time or Friday morning, May 13, 2022, Indonesian time.