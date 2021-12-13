English  
These vaccines are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
These vaccines are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Japan Sends 1.49 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Bangladesh through COVAX

English bangladesh Japan covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 December 2021 14:51
Tokyo: The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 1.49 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to Bangladesh additionally, as part of assistance by Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Bangladesh. 
 
On December 13, approximately 790 thousand doses of those will be airlifted from Japan to Bangladesh as the first batch.
 
Since July this year, the Government of Japan has provided approximately 3.06 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Government of Bangladesh through the COVAX Facility. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Thus, a total of approximately 4.55 million doses will have been provided to Bangladesh, including approximately 1.49 million doses provided this time.
 
"These vaccines are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Bangladesh," Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Monday.
 
"Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19," the Ministry added.
 
As of December 12, 1.579 million confirmed cases and 28 thousand deaths have been reported.
 
Approximately 128.77 million doses of vaccine have been administrated, and only about 24.75 percent of the population has completed the vaccinations.

 
(WAH)
