English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
It is part of the support from Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Iran.
It is part of the support from Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Iran.

Japan Provides 700,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Iran

English Iran Japan covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 January 2022 11:48
Tokyo: The Japanese government has decided to provide approximately 700 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
 
It is part of the support from Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Iran. 
 
"Japan will continue various support measures in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19," The Japanese Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


On January 12, the first batch of approximately 350 thousand doses of the vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Iran. 
 
After the completion of this provision, a total of approximately 3.61 million doses will have been provided to Iran, including the approximately 2.91 million doses provided in July 2021.
 
"The vaccines we provide are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Iran," the Ministry stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Committed to Speeding Up Stunting Reduction in Indonesia

Govt Committed to Speeding Up Stunting Reduction in Indonesia

English
indonesian government
UNICEF Condemns Killing of 4 Children during Escalation of Conflict in Myanmar

UNICEF Condemns Killing of 4 Children during Escalation of Conflict in Myanmar

English
children
Europe Still Under Intense Pressure from COVID-19: WHO

Europe Still Under Intense Pressure from COVID-19: WHO

English
europe
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tekan Lonjakan Omicron, WGS Covid-19 Ditingkatkan Hingga 2 Ribu per Bulan
Nasional

Tekan Lonjakan Omicron, WGS Covid-19 Ditingkatkan Hingga 2 Ribu per Bulan

Cegah Krisis Energi Berulang Kembali, Begini Strategi PLN Jaga Pasokan Batu Bara
Ekonomi

Cegah Krisis Energi Berulang Kembali, Begini Strategi PLN Jaga Pasokan Batu Bara

Honda Masih Andalkan Tanjung Priok Sebagai Pintu Ekspor
Otomotif

Honda Masih Andalkan Tanjung Priok Sebagai Pintu Ekspor

Ini Daftar 23 Pemain Timnas Putri untuk Piala Asia Putri 2022
Olahraga

Ini Daftar 23 Pemain Timnas Putri untuk Piala Asia Putri 2022

Peleburan Lembaga Riset ke Dalam BRIN, Pakar: Jangan Sampai Perpres Langgar UU
Pendidikan

Peleburan Lembaga Riset ke Dalam BRIN, Pakar: Jangan Sampai Perpres Langgar UU

WHO: Dalam 2 Bulan, 50 Persen Populasi Eropa Diperkirakan Terinfeksi Omicron
Internasional

WHO: Dalam 2 Bulan, 50 Persen Populasi Eropa Diperkirakan Terinfeksi Omicron

Genre Romance Masih Jadi Favorit Penonton Drama Korea
Hiburan

Genre Romance Masih Jadi Favorit Penonton Drama Korea

Samsung Resmi Tutup Toko Aplikasi OS Tizen
Teknologi

Samsung Resmi Tutup Toko Aplikasi OS Tizen

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!