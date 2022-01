Japan Provides 700,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Iran

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Tokyo: The Japanese government has decided to provide approximately 700 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to the Islamic Republic of Iran.It is part of the support from Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Iran."Japan will continue various support measures in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19," The Japanese Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.On January 12, the first batch of approximately 350 thousand doses of the vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Iran.After the completion of this provision, a total of approximately 3.61 million doses will have been provided to Iran, including the approximately 2.91 million doses provided in July 2021."The vaccines we provide are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Iran," the Ministry stated.