English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Indonesia Calls upon Research Communities for Concrete Contribution to G20

English indonesian government g20 presidency G20
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 February 2022 14:09
Jakarta: Indonesia's G20 Presidency requires input and ideas from think tanks and research institutions for the G20 to bring concrete benefits to the world, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi has said.
 
"As an open and independent forum, T20 is able to offer bold and innovative solutions to global challenges," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs in her speech at the Think-20 (T20) Inception Meeting on Wednesday.
 
T20 is a forum for collaboration between think tanks and research institutions from all G20 member countries. Think tanks and the research community play an important role for global recovery by initiating concrete ideas and targeted policy recommendations for G20 leaders.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Minister Retno particularly invited T20 to contribute to three priority sectors under Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, namely global health architecture, digital transformation, and energy transition.
 
In the health sector, the gap in global vaccination availability must be addressed. "G20 must also look beyond this pandemic and help prepare the world for any future health emergencies,” said Minister Retno. There are several ways that T20 can pursue, from increasing local health capacity; to innovative solutions for the supply chain of drug distribution.
 
In the digital transformation sector, policy recommendations, that encourage equal digital access and open investment opportunities in developing countries, are needed. Meanwhile, the energy transition requires innovation from researchers to increase access to clean technology, renewable energy, and innovative financing. "Energy transition is an essential step in our path towards a greener and more sustainable economy," said Minister Retno.
 
T20 Inception Meeting is the first meeting of T20 activities under Indonesia’s G20 Presidency. Joining this meeting was also Indonesian Health Minister, Mari Pangestu of World Bank, Professor Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University, and Professor Bambang Brodjonegoro as Co-Chair of T20. T20 summit as the final meeting will be held in September in Yogyakarta.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Task Force Confirms 39 Omicron Cases in Papua Province

Task Force Confirms 39 Omicron Cases in Papua Province

English
Papua
President Jokowi Accentuates G20's Role in Building Global Health Architecture

President Jokowi Accentuates G20's Role in Building Global Health Architecture

English
president joko widodo
133.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

133.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemda Diultimatum Kendalikan Kasus Covid-19 dalam 2 Minggu
Nasional

Pemda Diultimatum Kendalikan Kasus Covid-19 dalam 2 Minggu

BKF: <i>Travel Bubble</i> Dorong Pertumbuhan Ekonomi di Daerah Wisata
Ekonomi

BKF: Travel Bubble Dorong Pertumbuhan Ekonomi di Daerah Wisata

Beasiswa IFA Paris 2022 Dibuka, Gratis Kuliah Fashion S1 dan S2 di Prancis
Pendidikan

Beasiswa IFA Paris 2022 Dibuka, Gratis Kuliah Fashion S1 dan S2 di Prancis

Tiga Hari Krusial di Sirkuit Mandalika
Olahraga

Tiga Hari Krusial di Sirkuit Mandalika

COVAX Potong Jatah Vaksin Covid-19 Korut Usai Pengiriman Selalu Ditolak
Internasional

COVAX Potong Jatah Vaksin Covid-19 Korut Usai Pengiriman Selalu Ditolak

Masuk Majalah Forbes, Raffi Ahmad dan Nagita Slavina Dijuluki 'The Sultans of Content'
Hiburan

Masuk Majalah Forbes, Raffi Ahmad dan Nagita Slavina Dijuluki 'The Sultans of Content'

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa
Teknologi

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!