Indonesia Calls upon Research Communities for Concrete Contribution to G20

Jakarta: Indonesia's G20 Presidency requires input and ideas from think tanks and research institutions for the G20 to bring concrete benefits to the world, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi has said.
"As an open and independent forum, T20 is able to offer bold and innovative solutions to global challenges," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs in her speech at the Think-20 (T20) Inception Meeting on Wednesday.
T20 is a forum for collaboration between think tanks and research institutions from all G20 member countries. Think tanks and the research community play an important role for global recovery by initiating concrete ideas and targeted policy recommendations for G20 leaders.
Minister Retno particularly invited T20 to contribute to three priority sectors under Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, namely global health architecture, digital transformation, and energy transition.
In the health sector, the gap in global vaccination availability must be addressed. "G20 must also look beyond this pandemic and help prepare the world for any future health emergencies,” said Minister Retno. There are several ways that T20 can pursue, from increasing local health capacity; to innovative solutions for the supply chain of drug distribution.
In the digital transformation sector, policy recommendations, that encourage equal digital access and open investment opportunities in developing countries, are needed. Meanwhile, the energy transition requires innovation from researchers to increase access to clean technology, renewable energy, and innovative financing. "Energy transition is an essential step in our path towards a greener and more sustainable economy," said Minister Retno.
T20 Inception Meeting is the first meeting of T20 activities under Indonesia’s G20 Presidency. Joining this meeting was also Indonesian Health Minister, Mari Pangestu of World Bank, Professor Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University, and Professor Bambang Brodjonegoro as Co-Chair of T20. T20 summit as the final meeting will be held in September in Yogyakarta.