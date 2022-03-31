English  
Australia stands in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s aggression. (Photo: medcom.id)
Australia stands in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s aggression. (Photo: medcom.id)

Australia to Impose Tariff Increases on All Imports from Russia, Belarus

English Australia russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 March 2022 13:18
Canberra: The Australian Government is taking further action to increase the economic costs to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, supported by Belarus, by applying an additional tariff of 35 per cent for all imports from Russia and Belarus.
 
On 1 April 2022, Australia will issue a formal notification withdrawing entitlement to the Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) tariff treatment and applying an additional tariff of 35 per cent to all imports from Russia and Belarus. 
 
This will take effect from 25 April 2022 and will be in addition to general duty rates that currently apply.

"This action follows Australia’s joint statement, with other like-minded members of the World Trade Organization, strongly condemning Russia’s actions and committing to take all actions we consider necessary, as WTO members, to protect our essential security interests," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a joint press release on Thursday.
 
According to the Australian Prime Minister, Australia stands in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s aggression and the country is providing $91 million in military assistance.
 
"To support the people of Ukraine, we are providing $65 million in humanitarian assistance, 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal to support Ukraine’s energy security, as well as temporary protection visas and assistance to Ukrainian community groups in Australia," he said.
 
"We continue to work with partners to impose the maximum costs on Russia, through targeted sanctions on individuals and entities, the prohibition of energy, oil and gas products from Russia, and a ban on exports of alumina and aluminium ores (including bauxite) to Russia," he added.
 
This includes listing more than 500 individuals and entities to date. 
 
"Our sanctions on Russia make up the largest ever imposition of sanctions by Australia against any single country," he said.
 
"We strongly support similar action by our international partners to revoke MFN trading arrangements with Russia and Belarus, consistent with their national processes. We will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure Russia is held to account for its actions," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
