Tahir Foundation and the United Nations agency will bring health services to children.
Tahir Foundation Donates Rp10 Billion to Support UNICEF's Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan

English afghanistan children united nations
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 October 2021 11:28
Jakarta: Tahir Foundation announced on Thursday an Rp 10 billion (approximately USD 700,000) grant supporting the response of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. 
 
Tahir Foundation’s partnership with the United Nations agency will bring life-saving health and nutrition services to children and women in unreached and remote communities through mobile health and nutrition teams. Additionally, unaccompanied and separated children will have a safe space to play and receive psychosocial support in temporary safe shelters through this partnership. The partnership was announced today at Tahir Foundation’s offices in Jakarta.
 
Dato' Sri Prof. Dr. Tahir, MBA, as the founder and Chairman of Tahir Foundation, handed over the donation to Debora Comini as UNICEF Indonesia representative. Tahir Foundation wants to be a part of humanitarian aid by helping children and women in Afghanistan.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Afghanistan’s long-running humanitarian crisis has been sharply exacerbated by recent instability. Amidst conflict, severe drought, the devastating socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid approach of the winter seasons, more than 10 million children across Afghanistan are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.
 
With drought impacting more than 80% of Afghanistan, at least one million children under the age of five are at risk of suffering sever acute malnutrition this year if not provided with treatment.
 
"Across Afghanistan, children are perhaps facing their most perilous winter in the coming months. Low immunization rates and worryingly high levels of malnutrition is putting the lives of hundreds of thousands of children at risk,” said Hervé Ludovic de Lys, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, in a press release on Thursday. 
 
"UNICEF’s substantial partnership with the Tahir Foundation comes at a critical time for the most vulnerable children and mothers in Afghanistan," he added.
 
Furthermore, with many families fleeing their homes in recent weeks due to instability and fear, an increased number of unaccompanied and separated children have been reported, particularly in Kabul and neighboring districts.
 
UNICEF Indonesia Representative Debora Comini welcomed the partnership between UNICEF and the Tahir Foundation. 
 
"Children in Afghanistan need our support now more than ever. Pak Tahir has shown that generosity and humanity transcend distance," Debora said.
 
This announcement marks Tahir Foundation’s first partnership with the United Nations agency.
 
(WAH)
