Heavy rainfall is unusual in India and Nepal during October.
Red Cross Rushes Relief as Severe Floods Hit India, Nepal

English India Nepal disaster floods landslides
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 October 2021 15:52
Kuala Lumpur: Red Cross teams in Nepal and India are urgently rescuing survivors and providing relief as floods and landslides have swept away homes and entire villages.
 
More than 150 people have died across the two countries and dozens are missing according to government authorities, after some the heaviest rains in more than a century was dumped on provinces in Nepal and northern India.
 
"Red Cross relief teams are working non-stop to evacuate survivors and provide critical relief to thousands of people whose lives have been turned upside down, with homes destroyed and livelihoods devasted by this unseasonal and massive deluge," Azmat Ulla, Head of Delegation of International Federation of Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Nepal, said in a press release on Thursday.

“Infrastructure has been damaged, including roads and bridges, making access difficult. It’s critical every effort is made to rush more food, safe water and shelter supplies to people who have been left with nothing. Crops and homes have been wiped out, which is a severe blow to families already grappling with the devastating fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The people of Nepal and India are sandwiched between the pandemic and worsening climate disasters, heavily impacting millions of lives and livelihoods," Azmat stated.
 
Heavy rainfall is unusual in India and Nepal during October, which is traditionally outside the monsoon season, however authorities in both countries have warned that more rain is likely in the coming days, sparking fears of more floods and landslides.
 
As well as delivering relief, Nepal Red Cross is working with local authorities to warn thousands of people of further threats from rising floodwaters and landslides.
 
"With further storms and heavy rain forecast, we need to quickly access remote and worst-affected communities to provide essential relief items, while helping people to prevent further deaths by preparing for further floods and landslides," Azmat said.
 
(WAH)
