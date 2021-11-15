Bolivian Chamber of Commerce Signs Business Network Commitment with Indonesia

La Paz: Indonesian Ambassador to Peru and Bolivia, Marina Estella Anwar Bey, expressed her appreciation and congratulations to the Bolivian National Chamber of Commerce (Camara Nacional de Comercio – Bolivia) at the signing of the Letter of Intent on the Establishment of Indonesia – Latin America and the Caribbean Business Network by CNC President, Rolando Kempff, on November 9 in La Paz, Bolivia.
"The signing is expected to be a forum for Bolivian and Indonesian entrepreneurs to promote trade, investment and tourism opportunities in both countries," said Ambassador Marina Estella in a press release on Monday.
This signing is a commitment that has been conveyed by the President of CNC on October 13 within the framework of the INALAC Business Forum on October 14-15 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The President of CNC emphasized that his party will be committed to always cooperate with Indonesia, including being part of the Business Network.
This is because Bolivian entrepreneurs view that there are many business opportunities in various sectors that can be developed in the future, especially the agricultural sector.
In the future, CNC and its members are interested in being able to visit Indonesia and see investment opportunities that can be made in Indonesia.
CNC Bolivia is the national chamber of commerce in Bolivia that functions as a non-profit private business institution to promote the business development of the trade and service sector in Bolivia.
The Indonesian Embassy in Lima has maintained a good relationship with CNC since 2019 in order to promote the INALAC Business Forum and Trade Expo Indonesia in Bolivia.