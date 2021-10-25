English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The latest surge has seen the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.
The latest surge has seen the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Red Cross Calls for Urgent Action as COVID-19 Overwhelms PNG's Health System

English Papua health covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 October 2021 10:55
Kuala Lumpur: The International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has called for concerted international action to support Papua New Guinea (PNG) as a surge in COVID-19 cases overwhelms the country’s health system.
 
The latest surge has seen the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.
 
"Hospitals are full, and patients are being turned away in Port Moresby and provincial areas. Urgent efforts and further support are needed in healthcare to prevent a massive loss of life in the coming days and weeks," said Uvenama Rova, PNG Red Cross Secretary General, in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"In all areas of PNG, we are deeply concerned that the risks of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 are skyrocketing due to limited health infrastructure, high rates of illness, all compounded by poor access to safe water, hygiene and sanitation facilities," Rova added.
 
The vaccine rollout, that has helped to contain the virus in other countries, remains extremely low in Papua New Guinea due to a range of issues, including misinformation, public apprehension, and logistical challenges with the rollout. Only 1.5 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 0.67 per cent fully vaccinated, according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data.
 
PNG Red Cross is supporting efforts by the government and health authorities to contain the spread of the virus, distributing personal protective equipment such as face masks and providing targeted support to some of most vulnerable in the community who have been confined to their homes by the virus.
 
"If this COVID surge continues at such an alarming speed, PNG’s fragile health system is at risk of collapse. It is vital that emergency healthcare services are increased to prevent greater suffering and loss of life," John Fleming, IFRC’s Asia Pacific Head of Health, said.
 
"We need to respond to the pandemic of misinformation that is spreading alongside the virus. We need to urgently inform people about the benefits of the vaccine, while speeding up the challenging rollout of vaccinations in all areas of PNG, from the highlands to coastal villages," Fleming.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Malaysia Agree to Bolster Cooperation in Palm Oil Industry

Indonesia, Malaysia Agree to Bolster Cooperation in Palm Oil Industry

English
palm oil
Indonesia to Apply Fair Play for Automotive Industry: Investment Minister

Indonesia to Apply Fair Play for Automotive Industry: Investment Minister

English
automotive
Counselor Chollet's Visit Reinforces Indonesia-US Strategic Partnership

Counselor Chollet's Visit Reinforces Indonesia-US Strategic Partnership

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Lawan Kejahatan di Komunitas Arab, Israel Gelontorkan Dana USD10 Miliar
Internasional

Lawan Kejahatan di Komunitas Arab, Israel Gelontorkan Dana USD10 Miliar

Lebih Baik dari Tahun Lalu! Defisit APBN hingga September hanya 2,74%
Ekonomi

Lebih Baik dari Tahun Lalu! Defisit APBN hingga September hanya 2,74%

Jokowi: Pemulihan Ekonomi ASEAN Harus Dipercepat dengan Cara Aman
Nasional

Jokowi: Pemulihan Ekonomi ASEAN Harus Dipercepat dengan Cara Aman

Solskjaer Tepis Isu Mundur dari Manchester United
Olahraga

Solskjaer Tepis Isu Mundur dari Manchester United

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Bisa Diajak Offroad Ringan
Otomotif

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Bisa Diajak Offroad Ringan

Ed Sheeran Positif Covid-19 Jelang Rilis Album Terbaru
Hiburan

Ed Sheeran Positif Covid-19 Jelang Rilis Album Terbaru

PTKIN Diminta Lakukan Transformasi Institusi, Digital, dan Internasionalisasi
Pendidikan

PTKIN Diminta Lakukan Transformasi Institusi, Digital, dan Internasionalisasi

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia
Teknologi

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia

<i>Apik, Rek!</i> Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya
Properti

Apik, Rek! Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!