Countries Must Find a Way to Feed the World and Save the Planet at the Same Time: FAO

Rome: Policy makers must find a way to feed the world and save the planet at the same time, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qu Dongyu said at the G20 Leaders Summit in Rome on Sunday.
"Climate change will compromise our ability to produce sufficient amounts of nutritious foods and increase poverty and deepen inequalities," Qu warned on the eve of COP climate conference in Glasgow.
Qu spoke during two sessions – one focused on climate change and the environment and the other on sustainable development – at the Summit hosted by Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy and attended, mostly in person, by presidents and heads of government representing around two-thirds of the world’s population and an even higher share of its economic activity.
He expressed his thanks to Italy for its support to the Food Coalition initiative and for making sure that global food security was high on the agenda throughout the 2021 G20 Presidency.
The Leaders Summit culminated a year with 175 events, 20 ministerial meetings, two other G20 Leaders- meetings – one on Health and one on Afghanistan – as well as dozens of working group sessions that have led among other outcomes to the Matera Declaration on Food Security, Nutrition and Food Systems, to which FAO was a major contributor.
According to the FAO Chief, agri-food systems around the world are being threatened by a hosts of factors ranging from civil conflicts to biodiversity loss, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse, pushing more than 800 million people into chronic hunger, while another 3 billion cannot afford healthy diets.
Many participants in the Rome summit are expected to attend the UN’s Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, which will run from 31 October through 12 November in Glasgow.
The G20 Rome Leaders Declaration culminating the Summit encouraged partners and stakeholders everywhere to collaborate with or join the Food Coalition launched by FAO as a means to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 on food security and nutrition.
Leaders also recognized the importance of sustainable agri-food systems not only to combat hunger but also to make a major contribution to tackling the interlinked global challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.