Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Germany, WFP Cooperate to Support Cambodian Families Affected by Pandemic

English disaster covid-19 pandemic finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 September 2021 12:53
Phnom Penh: Germany and World Food Programme (WFP) has entered into a new partnership to support lower-income Cambodian families affected by multiple shocks such as COVID-19 pandemic and climate-related disasters. 
 
The Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), has committed EUR 5 million, which is approximately US$ 6 million to finance cash assistance to vulnerable households to support their recovery. 
 
The partners will also support the Royal Government of Cambodia to enhance the responsiveness of social protection schemes to strengthen resilience to shocks

The COVID-19 pandemic has had profound social and economic impacts on Cambodia’s vulnerable population. 
 
For part of them, these negative effects have been compounded by climatic shocks such as the devastating floods of late 2020.
 
"COVID-19 and severe flooding have only added to the challenges faced by these already vulnerable people. Reports show that many of the most vulnerable households hit by these two shocks have reduced their food consumption, sold productive assets, and taken on debt to meet basic needs. We are pleased to be able to support those in need to meet their food and nutrition needs and support their recovery," said WFP representative Claire Conan in a press release on Monday.
 
GIZ and WFP will use data from the Royal Government of Cambodia, including the Ministry of Planning’s Identification of Poor Households (IDPoor) database, and disaster-related information from the Platform for Real-?time Information System (PRISM), to identify poor households affected by the floods and COVID-19. GIZ has provided technical support to the Ministry of Planning to implement its IDPoor programme for more than a decade. The IDPoor programme now covers 100% of rural and urban areas in Cambodia.
 
Targeted households will receive cash transfers in addition to the government’s COVID-19 emergency cash transfers. This extra support will prevent the households from falling further into poverty and help build up their resilience to future crises.
 
While the COVID-19 situation remains volatile and climatic shocks remain a constant potential threat, preparing for these is important. Therefore, WFP and GIZ will continue to provide support to the Royal Government of Cambodia to improve the responsiveness of current social assistance schemes to shocks.
 
This partnership will serve to support related efforts of government institutions such as the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation, the General Secretariat of the National Social Protection Council, the Ministry of Planning, the National Committee for Disaster Management, as well as development partners engaged in social assistance and disaster response. 
 
(WAH)
