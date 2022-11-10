Indonesia Proposes ASEAN Maritime Outlook to Strengthen Maritime Cooperation

The meeting was chaired by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn.
"Maritime cooperation must be the thing that unites us with our partners," said Indonesia's top diplomat in a media release on Thursday.
According to the Indonesian Foregn Minister, the importance of enhancing maritime cooperation between ASEAN and its partners is the main reason behind Indonesia's proposal for the creation of the ASEAN Maritime Outlook (AMO).
The Indonesian Foreign Minister stated that AMO would enable wider maritime cooperation between ASEAN and its partners.
"We understand the great potential contribution of maritime cooperation to prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.
Next year, Indonesia will hold the chairmanship of ASEAN.
The issue of maritime cooperation will be one of Indonesia's priorities and the country will encourage practical and concrete cooperation between ASEAN and its dialogue partners.