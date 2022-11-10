English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The 25th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)
The 25th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)

Indonesia Proposes ASEAN Maritime Outlook to Strengthen Maritime Cooperation

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 November 2022 15:00
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi today attended the 25th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting that took place on sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh.
 
The meeting was chaired by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn.
 
"Maritime cooperation must be the thing that unites us with our partners," said Indonesia's top diplomat in a media release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the Indonesian Foregn Minister, the importance of enhancing maritime cooperation between ASEAN and its partners is the main reason behind Indonesia's proposal for the creation of the ASEAN Maritime Outlook (AMO). 
 
The Indonesian Foreign Minister stated that AMO would enable wider maritime cooperation between ASEAN and its partners.
 
"We understand the great potential contribution of maritime cooperation to prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.
 
Next year, Indonesia will hold the chairmanship of ASEAN. 
 
The issue of maritime cooperation will be one of Indonesia's priorities and the country will encourage practical and concrete cooperation between ASEAN and its dialogue partners.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi to Attend More Than 20 Meetings in Cambodia

Indonesia Dorong Pembentukan ASEAN Maritime Outlook

Menteri Sektoral ASEAN Sepakat Tahan Laju Penurunan PDB Akibat Perubahan Iklim

BACA JUGA
Japan Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Belize following Hurricane Lisa

Japan Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Belize following Hurricane Lisa

English
Japan
New Zealand Achieves First Place in 2022 Sustainable Trade Index

New Zealand Achieves First Place in 2022 Sustainable Trade Index

English
New Zealand
President Jokowi to Attend More Than 20 Meetings in Cambodia

President Jokowi to Attend More Than 20 Meetings in Cambodia

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkeu Tegaskan Independensi BI, OJK, dan LPS Terjamin
Ekonomi

Menkeu Tegaskan Independensi BI, OJK, dan LPS Terjamin

Jenderal AS Sebut Lebih dari 100.000 Tentara Rusia Tewas di Ukraina
Internasional

Jenderal AS Sebut Lebih dari 100.000 Tentara Rusia Tewas di Ukraina

Toyota BZ4X Diluncurkan, Bisa Sewa Rp20 Juta Per Bulan
Otomotif

Toyota BZ4X Diluncurkan, Bisa Sewa Rp20 Juta Per Bulan

Hasil NBA: Clippers Jungkalkan Lakers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Clippers Jungkalkan Lakers

Jangan Bingung Hadapi SNBT <i>Bestie</i>! Ini 4 Strategi yang Perlu Kamu Lakukan
Pendidikan

Jangan Bingung Hadapi SNBT Bestie! Ini 4 Strategi yang Perlu Kamu Lakukan

Firli Tegaskan Lukas Enembe Tidak Dispesialkan
Nasional

Firli Tegaskan Lukas Enembe Tidak Dispesialkan

Dituduh Serobot Kursi Konser MLTR, Nia Ramadhani Berikan Klarifikasi
Hiburan

Dituduh Serobot Kursi Konser MLTR, Nia Ramadhani Berikan Klarifikasi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat
Teknologi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!