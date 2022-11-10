English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD (Photo: MI)
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD (Photo: MI)

Indonesia Highlights Need for Developing Safe, Peaceful ASEAN

Antara • 10 November 2022 21:59
Jakarta: Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, highlighted the need for developing a safe, peaceful, and prosperous Southeast Asia at the 25th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council meeting in Cambodia on Thursday.
 
"The ASEAN political and security society is an integral part of the ASEAN society to develop a safe and peaceful region, which respects democracy and human rights, to achieve prosperity in the region," he said during the meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
 
The APSC Council meeting is being held simultaneously with the 40th and the 41st ASEAN Summit from November 10–13, 2022. The meeting has been joined by the ASEAN Secretariat and all ASEAN member states, except Myanmar.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


While presenting his remarks, the coordinating minister said that ASEAN needs to enhance its approach and mechanism for tackling human trafficking in the region as well as bolster cooperation and mutual trust in the Indo-Pacific region.
 
"The ASEAN mechanism for tackling human trafficking in the region needs to be enhanced, including the management of the South China Sea as the ‘Sea of Peace,’ and the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific is also important to bolster cooperation and build trust in the Indo-Pacific region,” he stated.
 
Meanwhile, at the same forum, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi pushed the creation of the ASEAN Maritime Outlook (AMO) to allow wider cooperation between ASEAN and its partners.
 
"Maritime cooperation must become the future, which will integrate us with partners instead of separating us from them," she said during the meeting.
 
The need to enhance maritime cooperation between ASEAN and its partners is the reason behind Indonesia's proposal for the creation of the ASEAN Maritime Outlook, she explained.
 
Indonesia will hold the ASEAN chairmanship in 2023, and the handover ceremony will take place at the ASEAN Summit’s closing ceremony. During the ceremony, President Joko Widodo is expected to unveil the theme and priority goals of Indonesia's chairmanship.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Presiden Joko Widodo (Jokowi) melakukan pertemuan bilateral dengan Presiden Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa di sela rangkaian penyelenggaraan Konferensi Tingkat Tinggi (KTT) ASEAN, di Phnom Penh, Kamboja, Kamis, 10 November 2022.

Saat Jokowi dan Presiden ADB Diskusikan Pertumbuhan Ekonomi ASEAN

Jokowi Diskusikan Pertumbuhan Ekonomi dengan Presiden ADB

Foto: Jokowi Hadiri Pertemuan dengan Pemimpin ASEAN dan AIPAA

BACA JUGA
InaVac COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Emergency Approval from BPOM

InaVac COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Emergency Approval from BPOM

English
covid-19
Indonesian Minister Confirms Putin's Non-Attendance at Bali G20 Summit

Indonesian Minister Confirms Putin's Non-Attendance at Bali G20 Summit

English
russia
G20 Offers Momentum to Boost Investors' Trust in Indonesia: Investment Minister

G20 Offers Momentum to Boost Investors' Trust in Indonesia: Investment Minister

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tekan Inflasi, Badan Pangan Nasional Gencarkan Gerakan Pangan Murah
Ekonomi

Tekan Inflasi, Badan Pangan Nasional Gencarkan Gerakan Pangan Murah

Tujuh Tewas dalam Bentrokan Militer Filipina dan Pemberontak MILF
Internasional

Tujuh Tewas dalam Bentrokan Militer Filipina dan Pemberontak MILF

Bicara Soal Relasi Media dan Selebritas, Prilly Latuconsina Kembali Jadi Dosen di UGM
Pendidikan

Bicara Soal Relasi Media dan Selebritas, Prilly Latuconsina Kembali Jadi Dosen di UGM

Kasus Covid-19 di Tanah Air Bertambah 6.294 Orang
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Tanah Air Bertambah 6.294 Orang

Toyota BZ4X Diluncurkan, Bisa Sewa Rp20 Juta Per Bulan
Otomotif

Toyota BZ4X Diluncurkan, Bisa Sewa Rp20 Juta Per Bulan

Hasil NBA: Clippers Jungkalkan Lakers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Clippers Jungkalkan Lakers

Dituduh Serobot Kursi Konser MLTR, Nia Ramadhani Berikan Klarifikasi
Hiburan

Dituduh Serobot Kursi Konser MLTR, Nia Ramadhani Berikan Klarifikasi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat
Teknologi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!