UN Chief Calls for Climate Solidarity Pact between Developed, Developing Countries

The statement was delivered during the opening of the two-day Climate Implementation Summit at COP27 in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh.
"I am calling for a historic Pact between developed and emerging economies – a Climate Solidarity Pact," Guterres said in his remarks on Monday.
"A Pact in which all countries make an extra effort to reduce emissions this decade in line with the 1.5-degree goal. A Pact in which wealthier countries and International Financial Institutions provide financial and technical assistance to help emerging economies speed their own renewable energy transition. A Pact to end dependence on fossil fuels and the building of new coal plants – phasing out coal in OECD countries by 2030 and everywhere else by 2040. A Pact that will provide universal, affordable, sustainable energy for all," he explained.
According to the UN Chief, the two largest economies – the United States and China – have a particular responsibility to join efforts to make this Pact a reality.
"This is our only hope of meeting our climate goals. Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish. It is either a Climate Solidarity Pact – or a Collective Suicide Pact," he concluded.