English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
In the WHO South-East Asia Region, an estimated 60 million people live with chronic hepatitis B. (Photo: medcom.id)
In the WHO South-East Asia Region, an estimated 60 million people live with chronic hepatitis B. (Photo: medcom.id)

Around 298 Million People Live with Chronic Hepatitis B Globally: WHO

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 July 2022 18:00
New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) South-East Asia Region is committed to accelerating action to integrate quality, accessible and affordable hepatitis care into primary health care services.
 
Globally, an estimated 296 million people live with chronic hepatitis B. An estimated 58 million live with chronic hepatitis C. 
 
In the WHO South-East Asia Region, an estimated 60 million people live with chronic hepatitis B and about 10.5 million live with chronic hepatitis C.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Safe and effective vaccines exist to prevent hepatitis B, alongside antiviral drugs that can treat chronic hepatitis B and cure most cases of hepatitis C. And yet, in 2019, hepatitis B and C caused around 1.1 million deaths globally, including an estimated 218 000 in the Region. 
 
"To address significant gaps in diagnosis and treatment, WHO continues to support all countries of the Region to decentralize and bolster hepatitis care, bringing it closer to you, which is the theme for this year’s World Hepatitis Day," Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, said in a statemnt on Thursday.  
 
"Amid the COVID-19 response, the Region has continued to implement key interventions to prevent, detect and treat hepatitis, and to engage and empower at-risk populations," Dr Singh added.
 
Since 2016, when the Region launched its Action Plan for Viral Hepatitis, nine countries have achieved more than 90% coverage of the third dose of hepatitis B vaccine, and four countries have reached the hepatitis B control target of less than 1% seroprevalence among children over 5 years of age.
 
But across the Region, just 10.5% of people who are eligible for antiviral treatment know their status, and of them, only 4.5% are on treatment. 
 
Of the estimated 10.5 million people with hepatitis C, just 6.9% know their status, of which around 1 in 5 are on treatment.
 
"Other major challenges include insufficient data for advocacy and programmatic actions; long registration processes for newer hepatitis C medicines; and limited donor funds and/or the absence of dedicated funds for hepatitis in national health budgets," she explained.
 
"To bring hepatitis care closer to communities, and to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat globally by 2030, several priorities must be addressed," she added.
 
First, political commitment to eliminate hepatitis must be strengthened, and investments in high-quality, people-centred hepatitis care increased, ensuring such investments are adequate, predictable and sustainable. 
 
Second, access for all to safe and effective vaccines and drugs, and point-of-care diagnostics, must be improved, with a focus on increasing affordability. For this, the cost of hepatitis care should be integrated into national health and domestic financing.
 
Third, communication and community engagement strategies must be developed and/or strengthened to reduce stigma, and to increase awareness and testing, especially among populations at higher risk, such as people who inject drugs, men who have sex with men, and mobile and migrant populations. 
 
Fourth, innovative service delivery models must continue to be explored and aligned with people’s needs, preferences and health-seeking behaviours.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Nearly 55.3 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose: Govt

Nearly 55.3 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose: Govt

English
vaccine
Mardani Maming Surrenders to KPK

Mardani Maming Surrenders to KPK

English
corruption
Indonesia Adds 6,353 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 6,353 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pertumbuhan Penerimaan Pajak Perkecil Risiko Resesi Indonesia
Ekonomi

Pertumbuhan Penerimaan Pajak Perkecil Risiko Resesi Indonesia

6 Ribu Orang Disuntik Vaksin Dosis Kedua pada 28 Juli
Nasional

6 Ribu Orang Disuntik Vaksin Dosis Kedua pada 28 Juli

Simak Syarat Lengkap Daftar Beasiswa LPDP Kader Ulama
Pendidikan

Simak Syarat Lengkap Daftar Beasiswa LPDP Kader Ulama

Terungkap, Ini Besaran Gaji Lisandro Martinez di MU
Olahraga

Terungkap, Ini Besaran Gaji Lisandro Martinez di MU

53 WNI Disekap di Kamboja, Kemenlu Upayakan Pembebasan
Internasional

53 WNI Disekap di Kamboja, Kemenlu Upayakan Pembebasan

Toyota Kuncurkan Investasi Rp27,1 Triliun Buat Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Toyota Kuncurkan Investasi Rp27,1 Triliun Buat Mobil Listrik

Trauma Masa Lalu Jeje Pernah Diperkosa Tukang Kebun Rumah
Hiburan

Trauma Masa Lalu Jeje Pernah Diperkosa Tukang Kebun Rumah

Ini Link Download Logo HUT RI ke-77 Resmi dari Kementerian Sekretariat Negara
Teknologi

Ini Link Download Logo HUT RI ke-77 Resmi dari Kementerian Sekretariat Negara

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!