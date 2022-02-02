Indonesia Urges Myanmar Military to Swiftly Implement 5 Point Consensus

Jakarta: Indonesia continues to urge the Myanmar military to swiftly implement the 5 point consensus (5PC) without further delay, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry has said.
Moreover, the Myanmar military is also urged to immediately provide access to the ASEAN Special Envoy to be able to commence its duty according to the mandate of the ASEAN leaders through the 5PC.
"As a family, ASEAN has extended a helping hand through the 5PC," the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, to date, there has not been significant progress on the implementation of the 5PC," it stated.
According to the Ministry, Indonesia will continue to provide assistance and utmost priority for the safety and wellbeing of the Myanmar people.
"Indonesia appreciates the international community's support for the ASEAN's 5PC," it concluded.