New Zealand Announces Sanctions on Belarusian Leaders

Wellington: New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced sanctions on Belarusian leaders and defence entities supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine, as part of the country’s ongoing response to the war.
"The Belarusian government military is enabling the illegal and unacceptable assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty," Mahuta said in a press release on Monday.
Under the leadership of President Lukashenko, Mahuta said, Belarusian territory has been used to launch attacks into Ukraine.
“Aotearoa New Zealand condemns all involved in assisting Russia in their unjustified and illegal war, and we call on Belarus to immediately renounce their support for this war," Mahuta said.
"Alongside the international community, we are continuing to put real pressure on those supporting Putin and his despicable actions in Ukraine," Mahuta added.
The latest round of sanctions extends to 27 Belarusian leaders and defence entities which have supported the invasion of Ukraine.
This includes Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Belarusian military leaders and others, who are among those now listed under the Russia Sanctions Act.
New Zealand has also extended the full suite of its prohibitions to 12 Belarusian individuals who were included in the travel ban announced in March.
These sanctions join a number of actions New Zealand has taken in response to the ongoing military action against Ukraine, including trade measures, humanitarian contributions, and providing military equipment to support Ukraine to defend itself.