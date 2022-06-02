COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continue to Decline Globally: WHO Chief

Geneva: Reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline globally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
According to Dr Tedros, the trend should be interpreted with caution because many countries have reduced the number of tests they do, which in turn reduces the number of cases they find.
"And we do see concerning trends in several regions," Dr Tedros said told a media briefing on Wednesday.
"Reported cases and deaths are increasing in the Americas, while deaths are also increasing in the Western Pacific region and in Africa," he added.
WHO continues to call on all countries to maintain testing and sequencing services, to give us a clearer picture of where the virus is spreading, and how it’s changing.
"And we call on all countries to vaccinate all health workers, older people and other at-risk groups," he stated.