Indonesia holds the G20 Presidency this year (Photo: Indonesian MoFA)
Indonesia holds the G20 Presidency this year (Photo: Indonesian MoFA)

Australian PM Says He Will Attend G20 Summit in Bali This Year

English G20 g20 summit Australia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 June 2022 14:02
Jakarta: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has conveyed his intention to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali in November.
 
The plan was conveyed to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during an Annual Leaders' Meeting in Bogor Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province on Monday, June 6, 2022.
 
"Today I informed President Widodo that I will attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali in November," Prime Minister Albanese said in a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting.

"I did so because the work of the G20 is critical at this time of global economic uncertainty, and it will be by working with Indonesia that we most effectively tackle the many challenges we face in navigating the post-COVID global economic recovery," he explained.
 
In the bilateral meeting, the Australian Prime Minister was accompanied by  Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Trade Minister Don Farrell, and Industry Minister Ed Husic.
 
Arriving in Jakarta on Sunday, June 5, 2022, the newly-elected Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Australia on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

 
(WAH)
