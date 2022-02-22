English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Malaysia will continue with its efforts to extend assistance to the people of Afghanistan. (Photo: medcom.id)
Malaysia will continue with its efforts to extend assistance to the people of Afghanistan. (Photo: medcom.id)

Malaysia Undertaking Humanitarian Relief Mission to Afghanistan

English afghanistan malaysia children
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 February 2022 13:22
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the private sector – Golden Horses Digital Investment Bank and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) - Global Peace Mission and Buddha’s Light International Association (BLIA), is undertaking a humanitarian relief mission to Afghanistan following the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
 
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Sri Saifuddin Abdullah will be sending off the humanitarian relief special flight bound for capital city Kabul at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport today.
 
The flight will stopover at Hyderabad, India and Islamabad, Pakistan before continuing its journey to Kabul, Afghanistan. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The event will adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols.
 
The special flight will transport 5 tonnes of winter clothing, jackets, blankets, milk powder and other essentials for the needy people and children of Afghanistan. These items will be distributed by the Global Peace Mission and its Afghan NGO affiliates to the intended recipients i.e Ehsas Welfare & Social Service Organisation (EWSSO), Humanitarian Assistance Society (HAS), Afghan Welfare Society (AWS) and Just for Afghan Capacity and Knowledge (JACK). 
 
Malaysian NGOs have been actively involved in improving the lives of communities at home and abroad. NGOs such as GPM, Muslim Volunteer Malaysia (MVM), Muslim Care Malaysia (MCM), MERCY Malaysia and Pertubuhan Ikatan Kekeluargaan Rumpun Nusantara (HaRUM) have been undertaking humanitarian relief missions for the Afghan people. BLIA, to be followed by Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization (MAPIM), will now also provide much needed assistance to Afghanistan.
 
In addition, the Centre for Economic Policy Research Malaysia is also ready render assistance, especially in establishing Islamic banking and finance based on the Syariah jurisprudence.
 
"Malaysian private sector companies and institutions stand ready to offer their expertise and in-depth knowledge to Afghanistan to help rebuild and reconstruct Afghanistan including in the areas of infrastructure development, health, education, mining of mineral resources, telecommunications, and new energy," the Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
"In the true spirit of Keluarga Malaysia, the humanitarian relief mission demonstrates the solidarity of the people of Malaysia, of different ethnicities and belief s coming together to render assistance, to the Afghan people during their time of need," it added.
 
According to the Ministry, Malaysia will continue with its efforts to have a constructive engagement and extend assistance, as well as capacity building to the people of Afghanistan.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Thailand Urged to Foster New Innovation-Led Growth Model

Thailand Urged to Foster New Innovation-Led Growth Model

English
thailand
APEC Takes Steps to Deepen Regional Integration

APEC Takes Steps to Deepen Regional Integration

English
asia-pacific
UNHCR Warns of Increasing Violence , Human Rights Violations at European Borders

UNHCR Warns of Increasing Violence , Human Rights Violations at European Borders

English
refugees
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Tegaskan Pembangunan IKN Nusantara Tidak Merusak Hutan
Nasional

Jokowi Tegaskan Pembangunan IKN Nusantara Tidak Merusak Hutan

Arab Saudi Cegat Drone dari Yaman, 16 Warga Sipil Luka-Luka
Internasional

Arab Saudi Cegat Drone dari Yaman, 16 Warga Sipil Luka-Luka

Indonesia Butuh Rp3.461 Triliun Kurangi Emisi Karbon
Ekonomi

Indonesia Butuh Rp3.461 Triliun Kurangi Emisi Karbon

SNMPN 2022: Jadwal, Syarat, dan Tahap Pendaftaran Masuk Politeknik Negeri
Pendidikan

SNMPN 2022: Jadwal, Syarat, dan Tahap Pendaftaran Masuk Politeknik Negeri

Tim MotoGP Gresini Racing Apresiasi Pengaspalan Ulang Sirkuit Mandalika
Olahraga

Tim MotoGP Gresini Racing Apresiasi Pengaspalan Ulang Sirkuit Mandalika

Selamat! Atta Halilintar dan Aurel Hermansyah Dikaruniai Anak Pertama
Hiburan

Selamat! Atta Halilintar dan Aurel Hermansyah Dikaruniai Anak Pertama

Fixed, Honda Brio & Mobilio Dapat Insentif PPnBM
Otomotif

Fixed, Honda Brio & Mobilio Dapat Insentif PPnBM

Daftar 6 Game yang Bakal Dimainkan di World Esports Championship 2022 Bali
Teknologi

Daftar 6 Game yang Bakal Dimainkan di World Esports Championship 2022 Bali

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!