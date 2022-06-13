English  
Bilateral trade volume increased by 47 percent last year. (Photo: medcom.id)
Russian Ambassador Appreciates Cooperation with Indonesia

English russia southeast asia trade
Antara • 13 June 2022 14:00
Jakarta: Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva on the occasion of the celebration of Russia Day expressed her appreciation for the growing cooperation between Russia and Indonesia, with the bilateral trade volume increased by 47 percent last year.
 
"Our economic cooperation is growing rapidly. Last year, our bilateral trade volume increased by 47 percent," the ambassador said while delivering remarks during a virtual celebration of Russian National Day, here on Sunday.
 
Ambassador Vorobieva said that Indonesia is one of key partners in Southeast Asia. Therefore, Russia highly appreciated the existing relations of trust and friendship between the two countries.

"Our bilateral cooperation is developed in line with the agreements during the meetings between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo in Sochi in May 2016 and Singapore in November 2018," she said.
 
Vorobieva said that Russia is ready to develop cooperation in the areas of energy, including green and renewable energy, space exploration and transfer of high technologies as well as many others.
 
Each year, Russia's Science and Cultural Center in Jakarta also receives more than 1.000 applications from Indonesian students to study in Russian higher education institutions.
 
In 2021, the Government of the Russian Federation increased the number of annual scholarships for Indonesia by 100.
 
"As of today, more than 700 Indonesian students are studying in our country," she said.
 
Lastly, Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva believes that the partnership between Indonesia and Russia will be stronger and more profitable for the people of both nations.
 
"I'm sure that the Russia-Indonesia partnership will be further strengthening for the benefit of the people of our two countries," the ambassador said.

 
(WAH)
