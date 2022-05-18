English  
Human Right Watch interviewed 65 people between April 10 and May 10. (Photo: medcom.id)
Atrocities by Russian Forces Unlawful: Human Rights Watch

English human rights russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 May 2022 13:15
Kyiv: Russian forces controlling much of the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions in northeastern Ukraine from late February through March 2022 subjected civilians to summary executions, torture, and other grave abuses that are apparent war crimes, Human Rights Watch said today.
 
In 17 villages and small towns in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions visited in April, Human Rights Watch investigated 22 apparent summary executions, 9 other unlawful killings, 6 possible enforced disappearances, and 7 cases of torture. 
 
Furthermore, twenty-one civilians described unlawful confinement in inhuman and degrading conditions.

"The numerous atrocities by Russian forces occupying parts of northeastern Ukraine early in the war are abhorrent, unlawful, and cruel," said Giorgi Gogia, associate Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, in a media release on Wednesday.
 
"These abuses against civilians are evident war crimes that should be promptly and impartially investigated and appropriately prosecuted," Gogia added.
 
Human Right Watch interviewed 65 people between April 10 and May 10, including former detainees, torture survivors, families of victims, and other witnesses. 
 
Human Rights Watch also examined physical evidence at the locations where some of the alleged abuses took place as well as photos and videos shared by victims and witnesses.
 
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russian forces have been implicated in numerous violations of the laws of war that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. 
 
All parties to the armed conflict in Ukraine are obligated to abide by international humanitarian law, or the laws of war, including the Geneva Conventions of 1949, the First Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions, and customary international law. 
 
Belligerent armed forces that have effective control of an area are subject to the international law of occupation found in the Hague Regulations of 1907 and the Geneva Conventions. 
 
International human rights law, notably the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights, is applicable at all times.
 
The laws of war prohibit attacks on civilians, summary executions, torture, enforced disappearances, unlawful confinement, and inhumane treatment of detainees. 
 
Pillage and looting of property are also prohibited. 
 
The internment or assigned residence of civilians is permitted exceptionally for "imperative reasons of security." 
 
A party to the conflict occupying territory is generally responsible for ensuring that food, water, and medical care are available to the population under its control, and to facilitate assistance by relief agencies.
 
Anyone who orders or commits serious violations of the laws of war with criminal intent, or aids and abets violations, is responsible for war crimes. 
 
Commanders of forces who knew or had reason to know about such crimes but did not attempt to stop them or punish those responsible are criminally liable for war crimes as a matter of command responsibility.
 
Russia and Ukraine have obligations under the Geneva Conventions to investigate alleged war crimes committed by their forces or on their territory and appropriately prosecute those responsible. 
 
"It’s increasingly clear that Ukrainian civilians in areas occupied by Russian forces have endured terrible ordeals," Gogia said. 
 
"Justice may not come quickly, but all steps should be taken to ensure that those who suffered see justice someday soon," Gogia concluded.
 
(WAH)
