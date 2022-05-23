New Zealand Prime Minister to Visit US

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States (US) this week as part of the country’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19.
Ardern departs Monday evening and will be accompanied by Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor and business leaders from technology and tourism firms as well as innovative food companies Silver Fern Farms, Fonterra and Zespri.
"New Zealand’s relationship with the United States is one of our most enduring and significant. This mission will feature political and security engagement as well as tourism and trade promotion," Ardern said in a press release on Monday.
"A big focus of the trip will be supporting business linkages and technology partnerships with US innovators that have the potential to accelerate New Zealand’s sustainable economic recovery," she added.
According to her, the US is New Zealand's third largest trading partner and largest market for services.
"We’ve seen very positive growth in our exports to the United States, with an emphasis on high value products, such as digital services," she said.
“The United States is a sophisticated market where New Zealand’s clean, green and sustainable brand attracts a premium, both for our food and beverage products, but also our technology and innovation services," she added.
The Prime Minister will visit New York, Washington DC, Boston, San Francisco and Seattle.