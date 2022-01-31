English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo)

UN Chief Stands in Solidarity with People of Myanmar

English Myanmar united nations military
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 January 2022 10:25
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations for an inclusive society and the protection of all communities, including the Rohingya, a spokesperson said on Sunday.
 
Tuesday, February 1, marks one year since Myanmar’s military overturned the democratically elected civilian Government and arbitrarily detained members of Government, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. 
 
In the past year, there has been an intensification in violence, a deepening of the human rights and humanitarian crises and a rapid rise of poverty in Myanmar. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The multiple vulnerabilities of all people across Myanmar and its regional implications require an urgent response. Access to people in need is critically important for the United Nations and partners to continue to deliver on the ground. Armed forces and all stakeholders must respect human rights and fundamental freedoms. The people of Myanmar need to see concrete results," Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a statement.
 
The Secretary-General’s Special Envoy Noeleen Heyzer has been actively engaging all stakeholders in support of a Myanmar-led process. 
 
She will continue to mobilize immediate action, including through strengthened cooperation between the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to address the desperate needs of the people of Myanmar.  This is crucial for creating an enabling environment for inclusive dialogue.  Any solution needs to derive from engaging directly with and listening carefully to all those affected by the ongoing crisis. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
East Java Residents Should Remain Vigilant of Dengue Fever: Governor

East Java Residents Should Remain Vigilant of Dengue Fever: Governor

English
east java
Karimun Police Detains 8 Suspected of Smuggling Migrant Workers to Malaysia

Karimun Police Detains 8 Suspected of Smuggling Migrant Workers to Malaysia

English
police
127 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated: COVID-19 Task Force

127 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated: COVID-19 Task Force

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Negara G20 Komitmen Tingkatkan Ketahanan dan Stabilitas Sistem Keuangan Internasional
Ekonomi

Negara G20 Komitmen Tingkatkan Ketahanan dan Stabilitas Sistem Keuangan Internasional

19 Mobil Baru BMW & MINI Siap Goda Orang Kaya Indonesia
Otomotif

19 Mobil Baru BMW & MINI Siap Goda Orang Kaya Indonesia

Wapres Minta NU Bawa Pesan Perdamaian Bagi Masyarakat Indonesia
Nasional

Wapres Minta NU Bawa Pesan Perdamaian Bagi Masyarakat Indonesia

Korut Konfirmasi Peluncuran Rudal Balistik Jarak Menengah Hwasong-12
Internasional

Korut Konfirmasi Peluncuran Rudal Balistik Jarak Menengah Hwasong-12

Calon Mahasiswa Baru, Ini Daftar Daya Tampung UGM di Kelompok Saintek dan Soshum
Pendidikan

Calon Mahasiswa Baru, Ini Daftar Daya Tampung UGM di Kelompok Saintek dan Soshum

Sempat Tak Merestui, Verrell Bramasta Ikhlaskan Venna Melinda Nikahi Ferry Irawan
Hiburan

Sempat Tak Merestui, Verrell Bramasta Ikhlaskan Venna Melinda Nikahi Ferry Irawan

Senegal Tantang Burkina Faso di Semifinal
Olahraga

Senegal Tantang Burkina Faso di Semifinal

Berita Teknologi Terpopuler, dari Tren Teknologi 2022 hingga BI-FAST
Teknologi

Berita Teknologi Terpopuler, dari Tren Teknologi 2022 hingga BI-FAST

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!