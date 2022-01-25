Indonesian Ambassador, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Colombo: Indonesian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Dewi Gustina Tobing and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, Prof. G.L. Peiris, discussed on Monday bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people.
They also emphasized the importance of celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Sri Lanka in 2022 with joint activities.
"This was discussed at a one-on-one meeting which took place on Monday at the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister's office," said Heru Prayitno, Minister Counselor of the Indonesian Embassy in Colombo, said in a press release on Monday.
The Indonesian Ambassador and the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister discussed the planned Indonesia-Sri Lanka Preferential Trade Agreement (ISL-PTA).
"There are still very wide open opportunities that can be developed," said Ambassador Dewi Tobing.
The Indonesian Ambassador and the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister further discussed efforts to further promote the results of President Joko Widodo's visit to Sri Lanka on January 24-25, 2018.
At the end of the meeting, the Indonesian Ambassador and the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister agreed to continue to communicate and coordinate to further advance their goals.