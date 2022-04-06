English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Meeting welcomed the progress of the ASEAN-China Sustainable Development Cooperation Year. (Photo: asean.org)
The Meeting welcomed the progress of the ASEAN-China Sustainable Development Cooperation Year. (Photo: asean.org)

ASEAN, China Committed to Strengthening Partnership

English china asean trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 April 2022 12:24
Jakarta: ASEAN and China reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their partnership and cooperation in line with the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) established last year, as officials of both sides met at the 23rd ASEAN-China Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting on Tuesday.
 
The Meeting discussed developments in ASEAN and China and the continued progress of cooperation over the last year. Substantive progress has been made in various areas of the ASEAN-China Plan of Action 2021-2025, such as trade, ICT, digital economy, education, public health, culture and information, media, environment and sustainable development, and narrowing the development gap.
 
Both sides discussed the follow-up to the implementation of the ASEAN-China CSP.  Several areas have been highlighted with a view to making the partnership more substantive, meaningful and mutually beneficial, such as enhancing cooperation in trade and investment through the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area and implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement, digital economy, cybersecurity, connectivity including air connectivity, clean energy and environment protection.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Meeting welcomed the progress of the ASEAN-China Sustainable Development Cooperation Year. Both sides are also working on a Technical Cooperation Agreement to strengthen collaboration between ASEAN and China in support of ASEAN Community building and integration.
 
"ASEAN welcomed China’s continued support in addressing COVID-19, including its contribution in the total of USD 6 million to the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund and the implementation of the Program on Public Health Emergency Preparedness Capacity (PROMPT). Both sides agreed to work closely in facilitating the post-pandemic recovery, including through the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework," the ASEAN Secretariat said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
The Meeting was co-chaired by the Permanent Representative of Myanmar to ASEAN, Ambassador Aung Myo Myint, and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to ASEAN, Deng Xijun, and attended by the Permanent Representatives of ASEAN Member States and the Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Political-Security Community.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Economy Expected to Grow 5% This Year: ADB

Indonesia's Economy Expected to Grow 5% This Year: ADB

English
indonesian economy
UK Donates Fleet of Ambulances to Ukraine

UK Donates Fleet of Ambulances to Ukraine

English
ukraine
China's Economic Growth to Slow to 5% in 2022: ADB

China's Economic Growth to Slow to 5% in 2022: ADB

English
china
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
RUU TPKS Mewajibkan Terdakwa Membayar Restitusi
Nasional

RUU TPKS Mewajibkan Terdakwa Membayar Restitusi

Korea Open 2022: Jonatan Christie Lolos ke 16 Besar
Olahraga

Korea Open 2022: Jonatan Christie Lolos ke 16 Besar

Per 8 April, Pembatalan Tiket KAI Jarak Jauh Kena Potongan 25%
Ekonomi

Per 8 April, Pembatalan Tiket KAI Jarak Jauh Kena Potongan 25%

2022, Kemenag Butuh 242.080 PPPK Guru dan Dosen
Pendidikan

2022, Kemenag Butuh 242.080 PPPK Guru dan Dosen

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April
Teknologi

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April

Selain Mobil, Hyundai Ioniq 5 Bisa Jadi
Otomotif

Selain Mobil, Hyundai Ioniq 5 Bisa Jadi "Power Bank" Berjalan

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah
Properti

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah

Langgar Konstitusi, PM Pakistan Imran Khan Disebut sebagai Pengkhianat
Internasional

Langgar Konstitusi, PM Pakistan Imran Khan Disebut sebagai Pengkhianat

Hotman Paris Justru Bahagia Pisah Ranjang dengan Istri
Hiburan

Hotman Paris Justru Bahagia Pisah Ranjang dengan Istri

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!