Australian Foreign Minister to Visit New Zealand, Solomon Islands

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Canberra: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is scheduled to travel to New Zealand and Solomon Islands."This is my third visit to the Pacific since being sworn in last month," Wong said in a statement on Wednesday.I am delighted to be visiting Aotearoa New Zealand for the first time as Foreign Minister. Our countries are tied together by the deepest bonds of friendship, shared values, history and sacrifice – bonds which were reaffirmed during New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s meeting with Prime Minister Albanese in Sydney last week.During the visit, I will meet my counterpart, Minister Nanaia Mahuta, for Foreign Minister Consultations. New Zealand is an indispensable partner in our ambitions for a stronger Pacific family. As part of our discussions, we will consider ways we can work together, to make the most of the new energy and resources the Australian Government is bringing to the Pacific.There are new possibilities for collaboration with New Zealand in support of regional security and on climate change. I also look forward to drawing on New Zealand’s experiences as Australia develops a First Nations foreign policy.On Friday, I will visit Solomon Islands, where I will meet Prime Minister the Hon Manasseh Sogavare and a number of his Cabinet ministers. I also look forward to engaging with the local community, including women leaders.We are committed to deepening our cooperation with Solomon Islands, as we work together to face shared challenges and achieve our shared goals, including on climate change.I look forward to discussing the ways we can continue to make progress on pandemic recovery, economic development and labour mobility priorities, and addressing our shared security interests.