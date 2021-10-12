English  
DSG Phanthavong will serve a three-year term from 2021 to 2024. (Photo:asean.org)
New Deputy Secretary General for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Assumes Office

English culture asean region jakarta province
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 October 2021 16:06
Jakarta: Today, ASEAN welcomed Ekkaphab Phanthavong as the new Deputy Secretary-General (DSG) of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC).
 
As stated in the ASEAN Charter, DSG Phanthavong shall support the Secretary-General of ASEAN in the implementation of the ASCC Blueprint 2025 and will lead the ASCC Department of the ASEAN Secretariat. 
 
He will oversee the implementation of projects under ASCC that focus on forging a common identity and building a caring and sharing society.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


DSG Phanthavong, who is from the Lao PDR, will serve a three-year term from 2021 to 2024. 
 
He succeeded DSG Kung Phoak from Cambodia (2018-2021).
 
"With over 15 years of experience, DSG Phanthavong has served numerous appointments at the Lao PDR Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA)," the ASEAN Secretariat said in a media release on Tuesday.
 
Prior to assuming the position, he was the Ambassador/ Permanent Representative of Lao PDR to ASEAN from 2018 to 2021 based in Jakarta.
 
 Previously, he served as the Deputy Director-General of the ASEAN Department (Socio-Cultural Community affairs) at the Lao PDR, MOFA.
 
Guided by the ASEAN Charter, the Secretary-General of ASEAN shall be assisted by four Deputy Secretaries-General, of different nationalities from the Secretary-General and shall come from four different ASEAN Member States. Two DSGs are nominated by Member States on a rotational basis for a non-renewable term of three years while two DSGs are openly-recruited based on merit for a three-year term which may be renewed for another three years. DSG Phanthavong is one of the two nominated DSGs.
 
(WAH)
