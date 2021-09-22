English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

No Indonesian Casualties in Australia's Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake: Official

English earthquake disaster indonesian government
Antara • 22 September 2021 18:32
Jakarta: The Indonesian Consulate General in Melbourne confirmed that no Indonesians had fallen victim to a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck Mansfield in the Australian state of Victoria on Wednesday.
 
Officials from the consulate general had contacted Indonesian community groups and concluded that none of the Indonesians had fallen victim to the disaster, according to the consulate's press statement.
 
Currently, some 17,500 reside in Victoria and Tasmania, two Australian states that belong to the accredited areas of the Indonesian Consulate General in Melbourne.

The Indonesian government has provided four phone numbers that can be contacted by Indonesians in need of assistance.
 
The phone numbers are the consulate general's hotline number +61 477007075, Budi Winarto's number +61 414252564, Alfons' number +61 433919884, and Sugihartono's number +61 426638351.
 
Geoscience Australia had confirmed earlier that the 5.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:15 AEST on Wednesday morning, though no tsunami warning was issued.
 
The earthquake's epicenter was located near Mansfield, some 200 kilometers away from northeast of Melbourne, and was recorded at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers. 

 
(WAH)
