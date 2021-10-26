English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Noeleen Heyzer (left) (Photo:AFP)
Noeleen Heyzer (left) (Photo:AFP)

UN Chief Appoints Noeleen Heyzer as New Special Envoy on Myanmar

English Myanmar asean united nations asia-pacific
Marcheilla Ariesta • 26 October 2021 13:45
New York: United Nations(UN)  Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday announced the appointment of Noeleen Heyzer of Singapore as his new Special Envoy on Myanmar.
 
Heyzer succeeds Christine Schraner Burgener of Switzerland to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her dedicated service in support of the people of Myanmar.
 
Heyzer was the first woman to serve as the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia-Pacific from 2007-2014.  
 
Under her leadership, the Commission focused on regional cooperation for a more resilient Asia-Pacific, founded on shared prosperity, social equity and sustainable development.  
 
In 2008-2009, she worked closely with ASEAN, the Government of Myanmar and the United Nations in the recovery efforts, following Cyclone Nargis and led a dialogue with Myanmar's leaders on development and poverty reduction.  

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


From 2013-2015, she was also the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Adviser for Timor-Leste, working to support peace-building, state-building and sustainable development.
 
As the Executive Director of UNIFEM (1994–2007), Heyzer played a critical role in the Security Council’s formulation and implementation of the landmark Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.  
 
She undertook extensive missions to conflict-affected countries worldwide, engaging women and a wide range of stakeholders, including civil society, youth and faith-based organizations.
 
Heyzer is a member of the United Nations Secretary-General’s High-Level Advisory Board on Mediation, a member of the Governing Board of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, and a distinguished fellow of the Singapore Management University and the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
 
Heyzer holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Science from the University of Singapore, as well as a Doctorate in social sciences from Cambridge University.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
All Public Institutions Must Be Open to Criticism: VP

All Public Institutions Must Be Open to Criticism: VP

English
vice president maruf amin
2,593 Branch Offices of Banks Close Amid Financial Digitization: OJK

2,593 Branch Offices of Banks Close Amid Financial Digitization: OJK

English
finance
Over 69.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Over 69.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English
covid-19 vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Sampaikan Harapan ASEAN kepada AS
Nasional

Presiden Sampaikan Harapan ASEAN kepada AS

Joe Biden Alokasikan Rp1,4 Triliun untuk Perkuat Hubungan ASEAN-AS
Internasional

Joe Biden Alokasikan Rp1,4 Triliun untuk Perkuat Hubungan ASEAN-AS

Lelang SUN Masih Diminati Investor
Ekonomi

Lelang SUN Masih Diminati Investor

Leg Pertama: Garuda Muda Kalah Tipis dari Timnas Australia U-23
Olahraga

Leg Pertama: Garuda Muda Kalah Tipis dari Timnas Australia U-23

Kunjungan Kerja ke Sumut, Nadiem Titip 3 Pesan untuk Pemda
Pendidikan

Kunjungan Kerja ke Sumut, Nadiem Titip 3 Pesan untuk Pemda

Tamu KTT G20 Di Bali Bakal Menggunakan Mobil Listrik Genesis G80
Otomotif

Tamu KTT G20 Di Bali Bakal Menggunakan Mobil Listrik Genesis G80

Dispatch Ungkap Fakta Mengejutkan Hubungan Kim Seon Ho dan Mantan Pacarnya, Ternyata...
Hiburan

Dispatch Ungkap Fakta Mengejutkan Hubungan Kim Seon Ho dan Mantan Pacarnya, Ternyata...

Zyrex Klaim Kinerja Keuangan Bagus, Kontribusi Semua Segmen
Teknologi

Zyrex Klaim Kinerja Keuangan Bagus, Kontribusi Semua Segmen

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!