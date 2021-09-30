English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

EU Helps Deliver 32 Tonnes of UNICEF Humanitarian Supplies to Afghanistan

English children united nations europe
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 September 2021 12:59
Kabul: The first aircraft carrying United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) lifesaving medical supplies arrived on Wednesday in Kabul through the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) Airbridge.
 
32 metric tonnes containing essential drugs, oral rehydration salts and antibiotics, medical and surgical supplies were flown in today covering the needs of 100,000 children and women for the next three months.
 
The supplies touch down as health facilities across Afghanistan face serious shortages of supplies and medications.

"These medical supplies come at a critical time for children and mothers in Afghanistan as they face an escalating health and nutrition crisis," said Herve Ludovic De Lys, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, in a press release on Wednesday.
 
"We thank the EU for their support to ensure children and mothers can receive the basic health services they require," the UNICEF official added.
 
This is the first of two consignments planned to be flown into Kabul via the ECHO Airbridge in the coming days.
 
(WAH)
