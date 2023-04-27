English  
JIEP became one of the Co-Exhibitors in the event which was attended by hundreds of well-known companies from all over the world. (JIEP)
Indonesian Company JIEP Invites European Investors at Hannover Messe 2023

Medcom • 27 April 2023 19:04
Jakarta: PT Jakarta Industrial Estate Pulogadung (JIEP) took part in the Hannover Messe 2023 exhibition in the city of Hannover, Germany. JIEP became one of the Co-Exhibitors in the event which was attended by hundreds of well-known companies from all over the world.
 
Plh. Main Director of PT JIEP, Dharma Satriadi said, JIEP's participation in the Hannover Messe 2023 event was a form of support for Indonesia's role as Country Partner of Hannover Messe for the third time in a grand event for industry players in the world.
 
At the Hannover Messe 2023 event, JIEP introduced the concept of the Pulogadung Industrial Estate development plan as contained in the Industrial Estate Remaster Plan. JIEP offers the concept of developing an Integrated Industrial Area in which there are several hubs with the aim of attracting European investors who will invest in Indonesia, especially the Pulogadung Industrial Area.
 
"By bringing in the concept of Remasterplan for the Pulogadung Industrial Area, we hope that investment from European investors can enter Indonesia, especially in starting their investment in the Pulogadung Industrial Area," Dharma said in a written statement, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
 
Apart from introducing the company's strategic program, namely Remasterplan for the Pulogadung Industrial Area, he said, JIEP also offers several other investment options outside the Pulogadung Industrial Area such as in the Grand Rebana City Subang Integrated Industrial Area, to the modern warehouse in Rungkut's Pasuruan Industrial Estate.
 
"We are participating in introducing our vision to become a developer and manager of an integrated modern area with international standards and an environmental perspective through superior strategic programs to world-renowned prospective investors. Such as the Integrated Industrial Area in Subang which is called Grand Rebana City as well as other superior products such as modern warehousing located in the Pasuruan area, East Java," he added
 
Furthermore, the presence of JIEP together with other BUMN Industrial Estates which are members of the Danareksa Holding intends to emphasize the existence and advantages possessed by BUMN Industrial Estate Companies in absorbing a favorable investment climate for all world investors.
 
Apart from supporting government programs, this event is also an opportunity to promote the uniqueness of the Danareksa BUMN Holding which has a variety of integrated services and solutions for investors, especially industrial areas at international scale events. (Kevin Schreiber)

 
(WIL)

