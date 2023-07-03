China Criticizes Japan’s Decision to Discharge Nuclear-Contaminated Water into the Ocean

The move from Japan, have made some fishermen and environmental groups from Southeast Asian countries have expressed their opposition and concerns over Japan’s proceeding of its ocean discharge plan.
“The Chinese government has solemnly stated strong opposition on multiple occasions regarding Japan’s decision to forcefully discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean,” said Chinese Mission to ASEAN Spokesperson’s, as stated from their website, Monday 3 July 2023.
“The Japanese side, disregarding of its obligations under international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and ignoring the strong concerns and opposition of the international community, insists on pushing through the discharge plan. It is extremely selfish and irresponsible,” added the statement.
Most ASEAN members are maritime countries and their people’s well-being has always been closely related to the marine environment. The spokeperson said that, once the nuclear-contaminated water from Japan is discharged into the ocean, countries in the region will be the first to bear the brunt.
“We noted that some countries and groups in the region have expressed great concerns and strong opposition to Japan’s actions. As a neighboring country of Japan, China shares the same sentiments,” they added.
“We urge the Japanese side to take seriously the legitimate concerns of neighboring countries and the international community, and dispose the nuclear-contaminated water in a way that is safe and consistent with international obligations, international safety standards and international good practice,” the statement said.
ASEAN is now pushing forward the ASEAN Maritime Outlook. China and ASEAN are exploring to establish a Blue Economy Partnership and both sides attach great importance to maritime cooperation.
“All this must be based on a safe marine environment and good marine ecology. We stand ready to further strengthen cooperation with ASEAN countries to safeguard our common maritime home,” said the spokesperson.