English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia, Serbia Prepare Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates

English economic cooperation indonesian government covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 October 2021 15:31
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic discussed vaccine cooperation during a bilateral meeting in Belgrade on Sunday.
 
The two governments agreed to prepare a mutual recognition of covid-19 vaccine certificates to facilitate the mobility of our two people and the business community. 
 
Besides discussing vaccine cooperation, the two foreign ministers also talked about bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Foreign Minister mentioned that we don’t have outstanding political issues, so our energy, our focus should be dedicated on how to strengthen the economic cooperation," Indonesia's top diplomat said after a bilateral meeting in Belgrade on Sunday.
 
Furthermore, Indonesia and Serbia also conveyed their committment to make the principles, values, and ideas of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) work and deliver.
 
"Tongratulations on the convening of the NAM (Non Aligned Movement) Summit to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Movement. And I think this is a very good opportunity to enforce commitment to make the principles, values, and ideas of the Movement work and deliver. And the spirit of the Bandung conference remains very relevant to me until now. And during the bilateral meeting with Minister Selakovi?, I raised several, a number, of issues," Indonesia's top diplomat said.
 
"The Indonesian government formally announced the nomination of the Archive of the First NAM Conference to the Memory of the World program of UNESCO and thank you very much for your support. Indonesia and Serbia will work together to seek support from other countries. So once again thank you very much for this support," she added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Urged to Create Jobs as Covid-19 Cases Continue to Drop

Govt Urged to Create Jobs as Covid-19 Cases Continue to Drop

English
indonesian government
UN Chief Warns of Inequality in Access to Mental Health Services

UN Chief Warns of Inequality in Access to Mental Health Services

English
united nations
Indonesia Has Great Potential to Become Digital Giant: President Jokowi

Indonesia Has Great Potential to Become Digital Giant: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pidato Lengkap Jokowi saat Buka OJK Virtual Innovation Day 2021
Ekonomi

Pidato Lengkap Jokowi saat Buka OJK Virtual Innovation Day 2021

Rumah Imam Masjid Al-Aqsa Digerebek Kepolisian Israel
Internasional

Rumah Imam Masjid Al-Aqsa Digerebek Kepolisian Israel

Covid-19 Menurun, NasDem Berharap Pemerintah Fokus Ciptakan Lapangan Pekerjaan
Nasional

Covid-19 Menurun, NasDem Berharap Pemerintah Fokus Ciptakan Lapangan Pekerjaan

Nissan Percaya Teknologi e-Power Cocok untuk Indonesia Sekarang
Otomotif

Nissan Percaya Teknologi e-Power Cocok untuk Indonesia Sekarang

Curhat Wanda Hamidah Merasa Dibohongi Asuransi Kesehatan
Hiburan

Curhat Wanda Hamidah Merasa Dibohongi Asuransi Kesehatan

Ini Serangan Siber yang Paling Merugikan Bisnis di Tahun 2021
Teknologi

Ini Serangan Siber yang Paling Merugikan Bisnis di Tahun 2021

Direvisi, Ini Jadwal Terbaru Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2
Pendidikan

Direvisi, Ini Jadwal Terbaru Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2

Kolombia Hentikan Tren Kemenangan Brasil di Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Kolombia Hentikan Tren Kemenangan Brasil di Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022

Bukan Donald Trump, Ini Raja Properti di AS
Properti

Bukan Donald Trump, Ini Raja Properti di AS

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!