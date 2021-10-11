Indonesia, Serbia Prepare Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic discussed vaccine cooperation during a bilateral meeting in Belgrade on Sunday.The two governments agreed to prepare a mutual recognition of covid-19 vaccine certificates to facilitate the mobility of our two people and the business community.Besides discussing vaccine cooperation, the two foreign ministers also talked about bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries."Foreign Minister mentioned that we don’t have outstanding political issues, so our energy, our focus should be dedicated on how to strengthen the economic cooperation," Indonesia's top diplomat said after a bilateral meeting in Belgrade on Sunday.Furthermore, Indonesia and Serbia also conveyed their committment to make the principles, values, and ideas of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) work and deliver."Tongratulations on the convening of the NAM (Non Aligned Movement) Summit to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Movement. And I think this is a very good opportunity to enforce commitment to make the principles, values, and ideas of the Movement work and deliver. And the spirit of the Bandung conference remains very relevant to me until now. And during the bilateral meeting with Minister Selakovi?, I raised several, a number, of issues," Indonesia's top diplomat said."The Indonesian government formally announced the nomination of the Archive of the First NAM Conference to the Memory of the World program of UNESCO and thank you very much for your support. Indonesia and Serbia will work together to seek support from other countries. So once again thank you very much for this support," she added.